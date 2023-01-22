Snowflakes fell throughout Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff game between the Bills and Bengals in Orchard Park, N.Y., and fans couldn’t get enough of it.

At the beginning of the game, the field at Highmark Stadium looked all white as the snow covered the turf. It sounds as if the snow won’t be stopping during the game, either, as the Buffalo area is expected to receive approximately one to three inches of snow until about 6 p.m.

The Bengals’ all-white uniforms matched the snowy conditions perfectly, too.

Fans loved the beautiful sights the snow game produced. Some brought up how a snow game wouldn’t even be possible with dome stadiums.

And, if the Bills win Sunday’s game, the AFC championship game against the Chiefs next Sunday would be played in a dome as Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium is acting as a neutral site for the game. A snow game, which appeared in both Kansas City and Buffalo this weekend, would never happen with a dome.

Here’s a roundup of the best reactions to Sunday’s snow game.