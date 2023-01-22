Snowfall in Forecast for Bengals-Bills Divisional Playoff Game

For yet another time this year, inclement weather could impact a Bills home game.

Snow is in the forecast in Buffalo for the divisional round playoff game against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon. The town of Orchard Park, home to Highmark Stadium, is expected to receive approximately one to three inches of snow, beginning around 1 p.m. ET and lasting until about 6 p.m.

With a 3 p.m. kickoff, the Bills and the Bengals should anticipate playing most, if not all of the game with snow coming down on the field.

Not surprisingly, this isn’t the first time that Buffalo has had to deal with the elements this season. Back in November, the Bills had to relocate a game to Detroit due to a historic snowstorm in upstate New York. Just a month later, Buffalo was a slammed with another wave of heavy snowfall before the team’s Week 15 game against the Dolphins.

This weekend, the Bills will take on the Bengals, another team that’s used to playing in suboptimal conditions in the AFC North. The game will be an emotional rematch between the two franchises whose Week 16 contest was canceled after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin experienced a medical emergency on the field.

This time around, the two teams will meet with the stakes higher than ever. A trip to the AFC championship game is on the line, with the Chiefs already awaiting the winner of Sunday’s tilt.

Snow or shine, kickoff between the Bills and Bengals is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.