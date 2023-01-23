NFL Network Experts Get Roasted for Bills Preseason Predictions

As the NFL season nears the Super Bowl, it’s always a fun time to look back at preseason predictions to see whom the experts thought would be in this season’s big game.

NFL Network’s expert preseason picks resurfaced on Sunday shortly after the divisional games concluded. Unfortunately for these experts, all six of them chose the Super Bowl champions incorrectly.

Coincidentally, they all chose the Bills to win Super Bowl LVII, which at the time seemed like a reasonable pick as Buffalo was listed as the favorite to win the AFC title. However, the Bills were knocked out in the divisional round of the playoffs Sunday, losing 27–10 to the Bengals.

NFLN’s expert takes now appear as cold as the Bills were playing in Sunday’s snow game.

The popular Twitter account Freezing Cold Takes posted a screenshot of the picks from the six experts: Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, Cynthia Frelund and Rachel Bonnetta.

Out of the teams these predictors chose for Super Bowl LVII, only one team actually remains in the playoffs—the 49ers, as Mariucci picked his former team to win the NFC title.