AFC Future Odds Betting Breakdown

Buffalo Bills +333

Kansas City Chiefs +450

Los Angeles Chargers +800

Denver Broncos +800

Baltimore Ravens +900

Cincinnati Bengals +1000

Indianapolis Colts +1000

Tennessee Titans +1400

Miami Dolphins +1800

Las Vegas Raiders +2000

New England Patriots +2000

Cleveland Browns +2000

Pittsburgh Steelers +3300

Jacksonville Jaguars +5000

New York Jets +5000

Houston Texans +8000

The Bills owns +333 odds to win the AFC. They have an elite quarterback in Josh Allen, who moved a step closer to the Super Bowl in 2021, but their defense celebrated 13 seconds too early. The Bills played well defensively last season, allowing them to win tight, low-scoring games at times. I have them winning the AFC East despite each team in their division looking improved since last year.

NFC Future Odds Betting Breakdown

The Chiefs (+450), Chargers (+800), and Broncos (+800) ranked closely in projected wins, but the betting public blindly continues to invest in Patrick Mahomes while not seeing the Chiefs have defensive issues, questionable running backs, an aging tight end and a hope and prayer that Juju Smith-Schuster can reinvent his career.

The Chargers have the best combination of quarterback, running back and wideouts in the division. Their defense will pressure the quarterback, and Los Angeles upgraded its secondary in the offseason by signing CB J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million contract. Unfortunately, an ankle issue that required surgery in late August will cost him multiple games to start the season.

My early opinion was Justin Herbert would lead L.A. to the division title this year. I still believe that’s the case, but the injuries are a great equalizer in the NFL, especially in a division where the margins between each team are so small.

The coin flip between the Colts (+1000) and Titans (+1400) looks like the AFC South plays, but I went off the board for the payday with the Jaguars. They have +5000 odds to win the AFC, which looks like a significant step after being the division doormat (3-14) in 2021. Trevor Lawrence should be much better in his sophomore season and Travis Etienne adds a new dimension to their offense.

The change in coaching staff will be a massive win for Jacksonville’s chances this season. When the lights go on for the 2023 season, the Jaguars will have the best quarterback in the division, and Etienne will be in the top-tier conversation at running back. Despite my excitement, Jacksonville isn’t in play to win the AFC.

The Ravens (+900) are slight favorites over the Bengals (+1 000) to win the conference championship, but I believe the gap is much broader than it appears to the betting public. Joe Burrow is a developing beast at quarterback with the best combination of wide receivers in the league. If its offensive line holds up, Cincinnati has the tools to score well over 30 points in many games.

The Bengals’ challenge to win the AFC is their defense. Cincinnati plays Buffalo at home in Week 17. Hopefully, they need to win that game to deny the Bills home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The bottom line is that the quest to win the AFC championship relies on youth. NFL fans will see some amazing things by the rising Bengals, showing that last season’s run to the Super Bowl wasn’t a fluke. The Bills must get after the quarterback against Cincinnati or Burrow will deem Allen worthless when the Bengals keep him on the sidelines for long periods of the game.

Best Bet: Cincinnati Bengals (+1000)

