Fab's Five Big-Name Fantasy Football Players Who Could Be Busts in Week 18
Big-name and highly drafted players can be challenging to keep out of your starting fantasy lineups, but sometimes recent poor statistics or a bad matchup warrant doing just that (or at least thinking about it). Here are five players who fit the bill this week.
Fantasy Starters Who Could Bust In Week 18
Lamar Jackson at Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Jackson has been a shell of himself in recent weeks, scoring single digits in four of his last six games. That has much to do with the fact that he’s been injured, and I doubt he’d be playing this week if the Ravens hadn’t won last week and have a chance to win the AFC North. The Steelers have done well against Jackson historically, so don’t be surprised if his numbers aren’t great.
Omarion Hampton at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Hampton went off last week in a loss to the Texans, but there’s a good chance he sees only limited work against Denver. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh will rest some of his starters, which would likely include Hampton, and the matchup is tough regardless. The Broncos, who are playing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, have allowed the second-fewest points to backs since Week 10.
Drake London vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): London has scored a combined 7.1 fantasy points in his last two games, catching just four passes in that time. He also has what’s become a very formidable Saints pass defense this week, which has allowed just three touchdowns and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to perimeter receivers over the last eight weeks. It’s tough to sit London, but I would definitely temper expectations.
Jaylen Waddle at Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Waddle has been held to fewer than nine fantasy points in four of his past six games, and he suffered a rib injury that limited him to a mere 0.7 points last week. He needs to be on fantasy benches in a matchup against the Patriots, who are playing for the top seed in the AFC postseason and have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to perimeter receivers since Week 10.
Travis Kelce at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Could this be Kelce’s last NFL game? If it is, it might be a bit of a stinker in the stat sheets. The veteran has been held to single digits in three of his last four games (including two games with fewer than two points), and his catching passes from backup quarterback Chris Oladokun makes Kelce even less attractive. The Raiders have also allowed the fourth-fewest points to tight ends.