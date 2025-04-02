10-Time NBA All-Star Offers Life-Changing Advice For Cooper Flagg
In NBA great Paul Pierce's eyes, Duke freshman sensation Cooper Flagg has one week left of college.
Pierce said Flagg should end his campus experience the minute the NCAA Tournament ends, whether it's Saturday in the national semifinals or Monday's championship game. The Blue Devils play Houston in the Final Four in San Antonio.
"Once the NCAA Tournament is over, we gonna check out of class," Pierce said during an appearance on the KG: Certified podcast with Kevin Garnett. "We're gonna get these workouts in and get ready for the draft."
Flagg is the projected top pick in the June draft. In one season, he proved he was clearly the best player and No. 1 NBA prospect. Flagg averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 48 percent shooting, earning ACC Player of the Year and first-team All-American honors.
Garnett never played in college but Pierce spent three seasons at Kansas before entering the draft. While Pierce needed those extra years, Flagg has shown he is NBA ready. Pierce said there is no reason for Flagg to remain around the college atmosphere.
It's time to focus on his professional career at the next level.
"Listen, we're the consensus No. 1 pick," Pierce said. "You've worked that hard your whole life and now it's here. Let's take advantage of that and we gonna get these workouts in. There's no need to be on campus. I don't need other distractions. "
