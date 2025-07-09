Back In The Day NBA

MLB Prospect Goes Viral After Being Subject Of Hilarious Allen Iverson Meme

Shandel Richardson

Apr 12, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson during the unveiling of the statue honoring him in a ceremony at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Apr 12, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson during the unveiling of the statue honoring him in a ceremony at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Iverson Allen is gaining popularity for everything but his baseball talents. He has become a viral sensation for sports fans, mainly the NBA, for his name. It is the reverse of former Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson, who was famously known for his "practice" rant in a press conference.

. So, naturally, fans began associating the young baseball player with it. One user on Instagram posted a photo of Allen under the caption: "I'm sure this prospect hates practice."

Iverson went viral after the Sixers were eliminated in the 2002 Eastern Conference playoffs. He was asked by a reporter about his poor practice habits. That's when Iverson went nuclear. His explanation included saying the word "practice" 22 times in the classic rant.

"We sitting in here—I'm supposed to be the franchise player, and we in here talking about practice," Iverson said at the time. "I mean, listen: We talking about practice. Not a game. Not a game. Not a game. We talking about practice. Not a game. Not the game that I go out there and die for and play every game like it's my last. Not the game. We talking about practice, man."

The response is epic is many sports circles. Afterward, then-Sixers coach Larry Brown said Iverson used the word "practice" that day more than the times he actually practiced that season. Iverson, who was known for his tough play, incredible scoring, flashy hairstyle and crossover dribble, is probably more popular for this.

