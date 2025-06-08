Tom Brady Picks Two NBA Greats Ahead Of LeBron James
NFL Hall of Famer Tom Brady is often listed in the greatest to ever play the game debate.
He has all the credentials with seven Super Bowl rings in 23 seasons. Few can match those credentials. It's not as clear cut in the NBA because so many players are deserving of the title, but Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan gets the nod mostly. LeBron James is usually the biggest competition.
Apparently, not to Brady. When he was asked to name his collection of G.O.A.Ts, James was left off the list.
"Michael Jordan, he was my childhood idol. He was unbelievable. Obviously, I loved Kobe Bryant. I still love Kobe Bryant. Tiger, his competitiveness. What Roy McIlroy has done, I love that. Shoehei Ohtani, what he's done has been unbelievable. Barry Bonds, he went to my high school. I was the biggest fan of him growing up. Michael Phelps, I love him. Michael Johnson, A'Ja Wilson from Las Vegas Aces, I love her. She amazing. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, this little thing they got going, I love that. It's been really exciting.
If anything, this gives Jordan an edge in the debate while bringing Bryant more into the discussion. He is often left out despite having a career that is comparable to James. Bryant even holds a 5-4 championship advantage against James.
