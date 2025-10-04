College GameDay picks Alabama-Vanderbilt, Miami-Florida State games
As college football embarks on an action-packed Week 6 slate of games across the country, the gang on ESPN’s College GameDay reveal their final predictions.
Today brings us two games involving ranked teams on the same field, one in the SEC as Alabama meets Vanderbilt in a historic revenge game, and in the ACC as Miami puts its undefeated record on the line against a Florida State squad suddenly looking to avoid a costly, second-straight loss.
Let’s turn to the guys from ESPN’s College GameDay to get a look at their final predictions for college football’s most consequential games today.
College GameDay Week 6 game predictions
Joined by guest picker comedian Theo Von, here is what Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit are picking...
Boise State at Notre Dame: Theo Von and Kirk Herbstreit predict that the Broncos will cover the 20.5 point spread against Notre Dame, while the others like the Irish to win by at least 3 touchdowns as big favorites.
Mississippi State at Texas A&M: Nick Saban is going with the Aggies to win, but the Bulldogs to cover as 15.5 point underdogs, while the others expect A&M will cover.
Air Force at Navy: Saban, Herbstreit, and Pat McAfee predict the Midshipmen will cover the 12.5 point spread against the Falcons.
Virginia at Louisville: Herbstreit and guest picker Theo Von are going with the Cavaliers to keep it close while the others think the Cardinals will cover at 6.5 point favorites.
Iowa State at Cincinnati: Herbstreit likes the Bearcats to win at home while the others project the Cyclones will pull out the upset in this Big 12 grudge match.
Texas Tech at Houston: Herbstreit foresees the undefeated Cougars staying within the line while the others like the new-look Red Raiders in this conference road test.
Miami at Florida State: A unanimous decision in favor of the Hurricanes to stay undefeated and hand the Seminoles a second-straight loss.
Texas at Florida: Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit, and Pat McAfee like the Longhorns to hand the Gators a fourth-straight defeat, while Desmond Howard is taking Florida.
Vanderbilt at Alabama: Guest picker Theo Von expectedly is siding with the Commodores while the College GameDay regulars like the Crimson Tide to get revenge for last year’s loss.
AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 6
First-place votes in parentheses
- Ohio State (46)
- Oregon (16)
- Miami (4)
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Penn State
- Indiana
- Texas
- Alabama
- Texas Tech
- Georgia
- LSU
- Iowa State
- Tennessee
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia Tech
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- BYU
- Virginia
- Arizona State
