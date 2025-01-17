Toronto Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez Ranked Top 10 Second Base Prospect in MLB
Orelvis Martinez's stock took a hit when he was suspended 80 games for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy in 2024, but the Toronto Blue Jays infielder still enters 2024 with a solid dose of hype.
In the leadup to their fully-updated rankings across the league, MLB.com is revealing their top 10 prospects at each position. MLB Pipeline senior writer Jonathan Mayo tackled second basemen on Friday, and Martinez just barely made the cut.
Martinez is ranked No. 10 among second base prospects entering 2025, standing out of the only Blue Jays player on the position list. Kristian Campbell of the Boston Red Sox and Travis Bazzana of the Cleveland Guardians are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
Martinez, who also has experience at third base, has racked up 110 home runs and 338 RBI in 455 career minor league contests. He is a career .244 hitter with an .834 OPS since turning pro as a 17-year-old.
MLB Pipeline has Martinez's power tool graded at a 60, while his arm tool earned a 55, his hit and field tools earned 45s and his run tool earned a 40.
The Blue Jays called Martinez up for his MLB debut in June. He was suspended a few days later after testing positive for Clomiphene, a fertility drug that is on the league’s banned substance list.
Martinez was reinstated in September, finishing out the year at the organization's Spring Training complex.
Toronto's offseason addition of Gold Glove second baseman Andrés Giménez will likely push Martinez to third base if or when he gets promoted in 2025. The 23-year-old could also move to shortstop in the future, if Bo Bichette does in fact leave via free agency next winter.
