Pirates vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, Sept. 13

The Chicago Cubs have taken back the top spot in the NL wild card race from the Philadelphia Phillies, but they have just a four-game cushion over the Arizona Diamondbacks (fourth in the NL wild card) heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Chicago is favored at home with lefty Matthew Boyd on the mound, and a win would give the Cubs a much-needed sweep after a slow start to the week.

Pittsburgh is 6.5 games out of a wild card spot in the National League and would need a crazy finish to the regular season to get in. It has righty Bubba Chandler (4.25 ERA) on the bump for his 29th appearance in 2026.

The Pirates are 0-2 in Chandler’s starts against the Cubs this season, and he allowed eight hits and four runs in five innings the last time he faced Chicago.

Can he turn things around to help the Pirates avoid a sweep?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this NL Central battle on Sept. 13.

Pirates vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Pirates +1.5 (-175)

Cubs -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

Pirates: +133

Cubs: -161

Total

7 (Over -106/Under -113)

Pirates vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Pittsburgh: Bubba Chandler (7-9, 4.25 ERA)

Chicago: Matthew Boyd (8-4, 4.03 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Time: 2:20 p.m. EST

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, MLB.TV

Pirates record: 74-75

Cubs record: 83-66

Pirates vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Pete Crow-Armstrong to Hit a Home Run (+458)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks column – Daily Dinger – why PCA is undervalued in this matchup:

NL MVP favorite Pete Crow-Armstrong has five home runs over the last two weeks (13 games) and 14 over his last 25 games, pushing his season total to 41.

The Chicago Cubs star may be undervalued against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bubba Chandler on Sunday, as he’s +458 to leave the yard. Chandler has allowed just 13 home runs in 28 appearances this season, but PCA is 1-for-4 (a double) with a .900 OPS against the righty in his career.

Crow-Armstrong has been red hot over the final two months of the regular season, and I can’t pass up a chance to bet on him at nearly 5/1 odds to go deep.

Over the last week, PCA has cooled off a bit (he’s hitting .261), but he’s still homered twice in six games.

Pirates vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

There’s certainly some concern for the Cubs with Boyd on the mound, as he ranks in the 24th percentile in expected ERA and the 20th percentile in expected batting average against this season.

Still, the lefty has led the Cubs to an 11-8 record and has an elite offense backing him up. Chicago is No. 1 in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), OPS and runs scored this season while ranking sixth in batting average.

So, even if Boyd struggles a bit, the Cubs should be able to hang around in this game.

And, I don’t expect Boyd to have too tough of a time against a Pirates team that has just five runs in two games in this series.

Over the last 30 days, the Pirates are dead last in MLB in runs scored, 29th in OPS and 24th in batting average. As a result, they’ve fallen to 15th in the league in wRC+ after being one of the top 10 teams in baseball for a good chunk of the regular season.

I can’t trust them to score enough to win this game, especially since they’re just 11-17 with Chandler on the mound in 2026.

Pick: Cubs Moneyline (-161 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .