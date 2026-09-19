Saturday could very well end up being the most important day of the Boston Red Sox's 2026 season.

Boston's magic number to clinch a postseason berth is down to two and there's a real chance that it hits zero on Saturday. Boston will need some help, though. Boston will face off against the Tampa Bay Rays with the first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. For Boston to clinch on Saturday, it will need to beat the Rays. Then, that's when the help comes in.

For the Red Sox to clinch, on top of a win, they will need either the Blue Jays to take down the Texas Rangers. Or, a Blue Jays loss to Texas, and an Atlanta Braves win over the Houston Astros, per MLB.com's Ian Browne.

The Red Sox Are Close To Clinching

May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Here are the ways the Red Sox can get into the playoffs tomorrow, per MLB research: Scenario A: A win over the Rays and a Toronto win over Texas," Browne wrote. "Scenario B: A win over the Rays, a Blue Jays loss to Texas, and a Braves win over the Astros. You got all that?"

Here are the ways the Red Sox can get into the playoffs tomorrow, per MLB research:

Scenario A: A win over the Rays and a Toronto win over Texas.

Scenario B: A win over the Rays, a Blue Jays loss to Texas, and a Braves win over the Astros.

You got all that? — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) September 19, 2026

There are just two teams that have clinched playoff berths in the American League already: the New York Yankees and the Rays. Boston will ultimately be the third, whether that is on Saturday, or shortly afterward. After Boston, the rest of the magic numbers in the American League are all at least at seven. The Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox both have magic numbers at seven. The Houston Astros' magic number is at eight right now.

Red Sox fans should take solace in that. Boston hasn't been firing on all cylinders, thanks in large part to injuries recently. Boston is going to be just fine, though. The playoffs are calling and Boston could answer on Saturday. On Friday, the Red Sox took down the Rays in the first game of the three-game series. On Saturday, the Red Sox are expected to turn to Brayan Bello on the hill in Game 2.

For Boston, what it can control is simply winning. If the Red Sox win, the rest will take care of itself. If the Red Sox win, but the other scenarios don't happen. That's alright. Then, Boston will have another chance on Sunday to clinch. The soonest Boston can clinch is on Saturday. Even if it takes longer than that, we should see a celebration for Boston by the end of the weekend, or by early next week at the latest.