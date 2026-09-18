Brewers Magic Number for 1st-Round Bye, Top Seed Over Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers have taken care of business already by clinching a playoff berth in general, as well as the top spot in the National League Central. Don't worry, Brewers fans, even more is on the way.

Milwaukee lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday afternoon, but there will be more clinching soon — as well as a shot at franchise history. The Brewers (95-58) have the best record in the National League and a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers (93-60). Milwaukee's magic number to clinch the No. 1 seed in the National League playoffs is now down to seven. That's not all, though. Milwaukee's magic number to clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs is down to four.

That means that the Brewers need a combination of four Milwaukee wins, or losses by the clubs closest to clinching a first-round spot to guarantee at least the No. 2 seed. In this case, the closest team on the outside looking in is the Atlanta Braves, who have the No. 3 spot in the National League.

A first-round bye would guarantee that Milwaukee wouldn't have to take part in a three-game series in the 2026 playoffs, which is an advantage in itself.

The Brewers Are Approaching History

Sep 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) smiles in the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, the Brewers have just nine games left before the regular season comes to a close. Milwaukee is just two wins away from tying the franchise record for wins in a season at 97, which was set last year. So, a 2-7 record from here on out would be enough to at least give the 2026 team a spot in history. Three wins would put this club at a point not reached by another team in franchise history with 98 wins. If the Brewers were to go 5-4 over their final nine games of the season, they would reach another absurd mark and reach triple digits for the first time in franchise history.

No team in Major League Baseball has won 100 or more regular season games since 2023. That year, the Braves (104), Dodgers (100) and the Baltimore Orioles (101) all reached the mark.

History is calling and it's going to be fun to see if the Brewers pick up. The Brewers are 7-3 over their last 10 games. They're playing well enough to get over the hump, break the franchise wins record and also clinch at least a first-round bye. Now, it's just a matter of time.