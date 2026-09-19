Astros Fight to Keep AL West Race Alive: Starting Lineup vs. Braves in Game 2

With eight games remaining on their schedule, the Houston Astros will look to even the series against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday for the second game of their final series of the regular season at home.

RHP Hayden Wesneski (5-2, 3.70 ERA) will be Houston’s starter, while RHP Grant Holmes (9-5, 3.49 ERA) will take the mound for Atlanta.

In their last 13 home games, the Astros’ starters have combined for a 2.40 ERA (17 earned runs/63.2 innings), allowing two runs or fewer in 11 of those games. In addition, Houston’s starters have a 3.28 ERA (43 earned runs/118 innings) in their last 25 games since August 21.

Atlanta comes in after a 6-2 victory on Friday and securing their postseason berth, led by three two-run home runs from Michael Harris II, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson. Harris opened the scoring in the fourth inning, Acuña extended the lead in the seventh and Olson put the game away in the ninth with his 40th home run of the season.

Another key factor was right-hander Tyler Mahle, who limited Houston to one run and three hits over six innings, with six strikeouts. The Astros had opportunities to get closer, but Atlanta managed to preserve the lead, including a catch by Acuña in the eighth inning that prevented Houston from tying or getting any closer at that moment.

The Fight to Reach the Postseason

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski (39). Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Friday’s loss, the Astros and Rangers are tied at 77-77 in a tight race down the stretch for the AL West. Houston has the tiebreaker in its favor over the Rangers thanks to winning the season series (9-4 record).

The Astros and Braves are longtime rivals and have faced each other 720 times in the regular season and another 25 times in the postseason. Atlanta leads the series 388-332, and dominated Houston in their first playoff matchups, in 1997, 1999 and 2001, before the Astros managed to prevail in 2004 and 2005. The two teams met again in the 2021 World Series, won by the Braves in six games.

Starting Lineup for Game 2

SS Jeremy Peña DH Yordan Alvarez 3B Isaac Paredes 2B Jose Altuve C Yainer Diaz CF Daulton Varsho 1B Christian Walker RF Cam Smith LF LaMonte Wade Jr.

Air Yordan Keeps Fighting for the Triple Crown

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44). Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Designated hitter Yordan Álvarez, who is a strong candidate for the American League MVP award, currently ranks first or second in the American League in all three Triple Crown categories. He enters today leading the American League in batting average (.312), while ranking second in HR (40) and RBI (99). Álvarez also leads the Major Leagues in OPS (1.031), SLG (.600) and OBP (.431).

Since Carl Yastrzemski won the American League Triple Crown in 1967, there has been only one Triple Crown winner in the Major Leagues, Miguel Cabrera in 2012 (AL).

In American League batting average, Álvarez ranks first at .312, followed by Simpson at .308 and Yandy Díaz at .293. In home runs, Caminero leads with 41, Álvarez is second with 40 and Rice ranks third with 39. In RBI, Alonso leads with 105, Álvarez is second with 99 and Caminero ranks third with 97.

Astros Quick Hits

Jeremy Peña hit his sixth leadoff home run of the season last night and the 11th of his career, a figure that ranks fifth in Astros history. He is tied for second in the American League in leadoff home runs this season, behind only Rangers DH Joc Pederson (7).

hit his sixth leadoff home run of the season last night and the 11th of his career, a figure that ranks fifth in Astros history. He is tied for second in the American League in leadoff home runs this season, behind only Rangers DH Joc Pederson (7). Yainer Díaz is batting .362 (17-for-47) in September, with two home runs, five RBI and a .932 OPS. Díaz has recorded multiple hits in seven of his 12 starts this month.

is batting .362 (17-for-47) in September, with two home runs, five RBI and a .932 OPS. Díaz has recorded multiple hits in seven of his 12 starts this month. Christian Walker currently has 199 career home runs and needs just one more to become the 35th active Major League player to reach 200 home runs. Walker has hit 25 home runs this year, recording his fifth consecutive season with at least 25 home runs (2022-26).