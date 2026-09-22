How to Watch Astros Must-Win Series vs Mariners: TV, Radio, Probables
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The Houston Astros will begin their final week of the regular season on Tuesday night in Seattle as they go on a six-game road trip on the West coast.
Pretty much every game is viewed as a must-win for the Astros from now on to keep postseason hopes alive, and they must find success against a Mariners team that has given them a lot of trouble this year. If not, the season could very well be over.
The Astros face the Mariners twice at T-Mobile Park to wrap up the season series before going to Sacramento and facing the Athletics for a four-game set. It's important that Houston sets the right tone for the road trip in Seattle.
Houston, at 77-79 prior to the series, is just one game back of the Texas Rangers in the American League West division race. The Astros had control for well over a month before a sweep by the Atlanta Braves has put them in a difficult spot to win almost all of the six games left in order to win the division.
It starts on a late night in Seattle, and here's how to watch the Astros try and keep their season alive.
How to Watch Astros vs Mariners
Time: 8:40 p.m. CST
Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington
TV: Astros- Space City Home Network; Mariners- Mariners.TV
Radio: Astros- KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Mariners- Seattle Sports (710 AM)
Game two of the series on Wednesday will be a national TV game on ESPN. First pitch is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. CST.
The Mariners are 73-83 entering this series and have already been eliminated. However, they still pose a big challenge to the Astros who are 2-9 against them this season. Both wins have come at Daikin Park on walk-offs.
It's been a long time since the Astros have been in Seattle, with the last appearance being the four-game series at the start of the year from April 10-13. The Astros have played seven straight against the Mariners in Houston up till this point.
Pitching Probables
Astros: RHP Cristian Javier (2-6, 5.31 ERA) vs Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (12-10, 3.69 ERA, 194 K)
This will be Javier's first appearance against the Mariners this year. He initially was a starter before he missed close to three months with a Grade 2 right shoulder strain. He returned to the bullpen and has now made seven starts in his last eight appearances.
Javier has struggled at times, but has found success in September with 2.20 ERA in three starts. He last threw 5.1 innings against the Kansas City Royals and gave up two earned runs. Javier did throw a quality start of six-innings of one-run ball at the Philadelphia Phillies on Sept. 10.
The Astros have not announced the starter for Wednesday night, but if they were to keep the rotation as it was, rookie Ethan Pecko would likely get the bulk innings. It's also possible the Astros go back to Peter Lambert on four days rest.
For the Mariners, it will be RHP George Kirby (9-11, 4.24 ERA). He's had a lot of success against the Astros with a 2.66 career ERA, but did give up five earned runs in 4.2 innings his last time out against Houston.
Jose Altuve is the only one who's had real success against Gilbert, with a .375 average (15 out of 40) and 1.144 OPS. He's hit two homers and seven doubles total.
Altuve has hit .312 with 49 doubles, 21 homers, 99 RBI and an .827 OPS in 201 career games against Seattle. He already ranks third all-time in hits vs the Mariners, trailing only Cal Ripken Jr. (261) and Michael Young (259).
The Astros also announced a new roster move with right-hander Mike Burrows returning from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land. He was shutdown with shoulder inflammation after a few rehab starts, but is now back after he threw two shutout innings on Saturday.
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Maanav Gupta primarily covers Houston sports for On SI. He graduated from the University of Houston in the summer of 2025 with his bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in Spanish. Gupta spent three years at the student newspaper, The Daily Cougar, and also covered the 2025 Final Four and National Championship. He also has his own YouTube channel, Maanav’s Sports Talk, where he has interviewed professional athletes and broadcasters like Jose Altuve, Jeremy Peña, J.J. Watt, and Jim Nantz. Gupta has been writing about the Astros for various publications since 2024. You can find Gupta on X, Instagram and TikTok @MGSportsTalk.Follow MGSportsTalk