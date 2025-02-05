MLB Insider Continues to Tease Toronto Blue Jays Extension with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Dunedin, Fla. in one week. A few days after that, the position players report.
Earlier this offseason, Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said that he won't negotiate a new contract beyond the start of spring training, which gives the Blue Jays under two weeks to get a deal done. He's scheduled to be a free agent after 2025.
While some fans are likely panicking over the lack of movement on the Guerrero front, Z101 reporter Hector Gomez continues to say that something will get done.
He's been posting for weeks that the Jays and Guerrero will come to a resolution, and he did the same thing again on Tuesday, saying that the "wait will soon be over."
Signing Guerrero would be a great capper to an offseason that has already seen the Blue Jays bring in Anthony Santander, Andres Gimenez, Jeff Hoffman, Yimi Garcia and Max Scherzer. The 25-year-old Guerrero is one of the best hitters in baseball and is coming off a season that saw him hit .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI.
He's already a four-time All-Star.
The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East in 2024 at 74-88, but with the above additions, the confidence is high heading into 2025. And if Guerrero signs an extension, the vibes will be high as well.
The regular season is set to begin on March 27. The Blue Jays were recently projected to finish third in the division by Baseball Prospectus.
