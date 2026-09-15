MLB Playoff Elimination Numbers: Mariners, Cardinals, Orioles Nearing End

There are under two weeks to go until the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season comes to a close.

The final day of the 2026 regular season will come and go on Sep. 27, just 12 days away as of writing. Between now and then, we're going to start to see even more teams lock up playoff spots. So far, we've seen the Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees all clinch playoff spots. Soon enough, more will come. But on the other hand, we're also going to see more and more teams eliminated from playoff contention. The Athletics, Los Angeles Angels, Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies have all been eliminated.

More will come soon. Let's take a look at a few of the clubs running out of time.

St. Louis Cardinals — Elimination Number: 3

Sep 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) heads to first base in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals entered the 2026 season in the first year of a rebuild under president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom. It's been a better year than expected. In 2025, the Cardinals went 78-84. Then, they traded Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray away this past offseason.

This summer, the Cardinals took it a step further by trading Dustin May, JoJo Romero and Lars Nootbaar away. Right now, the Cardinals are 75-76 on the season. They may not make the playoffs this year, but they still have a chance to finish the 2026 season ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Seattle Mariners — Elimination Number: 6

Sep 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Cal Raleigh (29) hits a RBI single against the Athletics during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, the Mariners entered the 2026 season expected to be among the American League contenders after making it to the American League Championship Series. That hasn't been the case. The Mariners are 11 games under .500 at 70-81. While the Mariners haven't been officially knocked out of contention yet, it's coming. Unfortunately, it has been a disaster of a season for the Mariners.

Baltimore Orioles — Elimination Number: 9

Sep 9, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) walks during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Orioles aren't completely out of it just yet. The Orioles entered the 2026 season expecting to be significantly better than they were in 2025. The Orioles added guys like Pete Alonso, Shane Baz, Chris Bassitt and Ryan Helsley, among others. Still, the Orioles are 73-78 on the season and need to go on a winning streak if they want to close the gap for a Wild Card spot. It's not going to be easy, but Baltimore isn't out of the mix yet.