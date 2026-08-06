Why Cal Raleigh Can’t Catch Up to Fastballs This Season

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It’s been a lost year for Cal Raleigh. After posting a .948 OPS while hitting 60 home runs last year, the Mariners catcher ended July at .579 with 11 home runs. His decline is unprecedented. Of the 54 seasons in which a player hit 50 home runs, none fell the next year to an OPS lower than the .704 OPS of Chris Davis in 2014.

The most obvious decline in his game is how weak he has been against velocity. The Statcast numbers show that he is chronically late getting to fastballs. Pitchers know this and they are throwing him more velo.

Cal Raleigh vs. 95+ mph Percentage Seen HR BA SLG 2025 19.0% 12 .242 .570 2026 23.7% 2 .137 .219

Here you can see for yourself why Raleigh has been chronically late on heaters this year.