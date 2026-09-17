Padres vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 17

The San Diego Padres bounced back from a loss on Tuesday night, knocking off the Colorado Rockies in Game 3 of their four-game set on Wednesday, 9-3.

Now, the Padres have a chance to take this series on Thursday afternoon with right-hander Michael King (3.03 ERA) on the mound against Colorado’s Tanner Gordon (5.55 ERA).

The Rockies have won just 56 games this season, and they’re set as home underdogs on Thursday with Gordon on the mound. Gordon has worked as both a starter and a reliever this season, and Colorado is just 3-7 in his 10 starts.

This matchup has a ton of implications for the Padres, who have won nine of their last 10 games. San Diego has a 3.5-game cushion over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL wild card race, and it’s just 1.5 games back of the top wild card spot (held by the Chicago Cubs) entering Thursday’s matchup.

Can King lead his team to yet another win to improve the Padres’ playoff chances?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale on Sept. 17.

Padres vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres -1.5 (112)

Rockies +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Padres: -174

Rockies: +143

Total

11 (Over +100/Under -120)

Padres vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

San Diego: Michael King (11-9, 3.03 ERA)

Colorado: Tanner Gordon (1-4, 5.55 ERA)

Padres vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 17

Time: 3:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited, Padres.TV/Rockies.TV

Padres record: 83-69

Rockies record: 56-96

Padres vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Fernando Tatis Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+272)

In today’s edition of Daily Dinger – our best home run props at SI Betting – I shared why I think Tatis stays hot in this matchup:

There aren’t many hitters in MLB hotter than San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr.

The three-time All-Star is hitting .301 with 18 home runs and a .991 OPS since the All-Star break, homering eight times in his last 24 games.

Over the last week, Tatis Jr. has three home runs, a .320 batting average and a 1.193 OPS.

Now, he takes on Colorado Rockies righty Tanner Gordon, who has given up 18 home runs in 22 outings in 2026. The Rockies have one of the worst pitching staffs in the league, ranking 27th in bullpen ERA (4.94).

Tatis has hit 14 of his 23 homers this season against right-handed pitching, and I’m willing to bet that he stays hot for a Padres team in the middle of a playoff race in the NL.

Padres vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

Colorado has struggled in Gordon’s starts this season, and the team remains one of the worst in MLB, posting a minus-170 run differential.

While the Padres have been hot (winning nine of their last 10), the Rockies have been the opposite, losing nine of their last 10 to fall behind the Los Angeles Angels for the worst record in baseball.

This is a tough matchup – even at home – for the Rockies since King has been pretty solid for the Padres this season, posting a 3.03 ERA. His expected ERA is a bit higher, ranking in the 32nd percentile, but this Colorado offense is dead last in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+).

San Diego has won King’s last three starts, and the right-hander has pitched really well since Aug. 1, posting a 2.17 ERA across eight outings.

With the Padres getting hot ahead of the playoffs, I think bettors should take lay juice on them at -174 to win this game.

Pick: Padres Moneyline (-174 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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