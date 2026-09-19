Cardinals' 4th Straight Playoff Miss Sets Up Pivotal Offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals officially have been eliminated from postseason contention for the fourth straight season.

It's important to note that the 2026 season has brought hope to St. Louis. JJ Wetherholt entered the big leagues with lofty expectations and has lived up to the hype — and cashed in with a long-term extension in St. Louis. Jordan Walker has had a transformational season, to say the least. A year ago, Walker looked like a bust and now he's an All-Star and is flirting with a potential 30-20 season. Plus, guys like Alec Burleson, Leo Bernal, Joshua Báez, and Kyle Leahy have shown a lot, to say the least.

St. Louis also has one of the best overall farm systems in the game, as well. The future is bright but it never makes it easier to miss the postseason. For the Cardinals, this is the fourth straight season that they haven't qualified. That's not common in St. Louis. In fact, it's the first time that the Cardinals have missed the postseason in at least straight seasons since St. Louis failed to qualify for the playoffs in eight straight seasons from 1988 through 1995.

The Cardinals Missed The Playoffs Again

Sep 18, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Cade Winquest (63) delivers against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals are building something special, but there is a lot of work to do at the big league level if St. Louis wants to snap the streak in 2027. The farm system is great and the Cardinals are specifically loaded from a starting-pitching standpoint. In the majors right now, the biggest roster holes are at least one or two starters, the majority of the bullpen, and potentially third base.

The Cardinals have young guys who could fill the rotation holes in the long run, like Liam Doyle and Jurrangelo Cijntje, but what about 2027? Arguably, the Cardinals should be in the market for a veteran this winter. Leahy, Andre Pallante and Michael McGreevy all should be in the rotation in 2027. Quinn Mathews should be in the competition as well. Arguably, the club needs another veteran, frontline ace in place of Matthew Liberatore, though.

On the bullpen front, it has been a weakness for St. Louis all season. There are pieces that should have roles in 2027, like Riley O'Brien and Gordon Graceffo, but the Cardinals need to rebuild most of the bullpen from scratch.

Third base really is the only position out in the field that needs a hard look this winter. Nolan Gorman has gotten plenty of chances and doesn't seem like the guy. Internally, maybe Thomas Saggese or Blaze Jordan could be. If the Cardinals don't think so, then third base is a place to look externally.

The Cardinals are trending up. That is clear. But missing the playoffs for four straight years isn't common in St. Louis and the fans aren't going to be patient forever. The 2026 season was a step in the right direction. Can the front office add the necessary pieces to take another step forward in 2027? Or will the rebuild continue slowly? Hopefully, St. Louis is able to maximize the progress it made in 2026 and use it as motivation to look for more this winter. It's been a fun season, but there's work to do.