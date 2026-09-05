Dodgers Lineup vs Nationals: Shohei Ohtani Out as Potential IL Stint Looms

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their series against the Washington Nationals on Saturday and extend their winning streak to three games.

The Dodgers took Friday's series opener, 5-3, behind six shutout innings from Blake Snell in another dominant performance since his return from elbow surgery.

The Dodgers are now 4-0 against the Nationals this year after sweeping them in early April. They've won back-to-back games for the first time since Aug. 17-23, when they won six in a row.

“I’ll take the two wins,” Roberts said after Friday's game. “I think offensively we’re starting to do some good things. What’s been a constant is the pitching. The starting pitching has been fantastic.”

Dodgers vs Nationals Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his third start since coming off the injured list.

Glasnow allowed three runs in his first inning back against the Atlanta Braves. Since, he's allowed just one run over 11 innings.

“It felt good, timing-wise. Getting strikes,” Glasnow said after his last start in which he pitched seven innings of one-run ball against the Detroit Tigers. “I think too when I was falling behind, I was able to get back into the zone."

Opposite Glasnow will be right-hander Cade Cavali, who's in the midst of a strong season as the ace of the Nationals staff.

Cavali is 12-5 with a 3.12 ERA across 29 starts this season. He has 177 strikeouts to 46 walks over 152.2 innings of work.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Tommy Edman, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Dalton Rushing, DH Alex Freeland, 2B Hunter Feduccia, C

For the first time as a Dodger, Shohei Ohtani will miss his third consecutive game.

Ohtani last played on Wednesday, when he went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts and was seen wincing and shaking out his right arm. Since, he's been out of the lineup for three straight games, and an IL stint suddenly seems possible.

“I think he wants to be out there, wants to play,” Roberts said, “but he’s understanding [of the decision].”

How to Watch Dodgers vs Nationals on Saturday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals on Saturday, Sept. 5 is 6:10 p.m. PT/9:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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