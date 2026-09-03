Brewers Playoff Scenario: Milwaukee's 1st Chance to Clinch Coming

When the 2026 Major League Baseball playofffs kick off, the Milwaukee Brewers will be involved in some way.

While Milwaukee hasn't officially clinched a playoff berth yet, it's coming. The Brewers are sitting at the top of the MLB standings with an impressive 87-53 record. The Atlanta Braves are the closest team to the Brewers in the National League standings, but are four games back. Milwaukee is in the driver's seat to not only make the playoffs, but to land a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Milwaukee will wrap up a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night with a chance to win the season series against its National League Central rival. The clock is ticking and soon enough, the Brewers will wrap up the NL Central title, barring a historic collapse. Milwaukee has a nine-game lead over the Cubs.

Before the Brewers lock up the NL Central title, they have to accomplish the first step in this playoff journey and that's clinching a playoff spot in general. That could come as soon as Sunday, Sep. 6, per ESPN.

The Brewers Are Close To A Playoff Spot

Jun 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of the Milwaukee Brewers logo on seating within American Family Field prior to the game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Who can clinch a playoff spot next? The Brewers and Rays can clinch a postseason spot as early as Sept. 6," ESPN shared. "The Dodgers, Braves, Cubs and Yankees also all have at least a 99% chance of making the playoffs entering the final month of the season."

Last year, the Brewers were the first team to clinch a playoff berth. That was on Sep. 13, 2025. This year, the Brewers could clinch a full week earlier. The Rays are 3 1/2 games behind the Brewers in the overall MLB standings, but they sit atop the American League standings right now. Technically, the Brewers' magic number to clinch a playoff spot is seven right now. If the Brewers win their next four games and then get some help with a few losses mixed in among NL foes, the Brewers can clinch.

It's been yet another magical season for the Brewers so far. Last year, Milwaukee set the franchise record for wins in a season with 97. Right now, the Brewers are on pace to beat that record. It goes to show that this team plays the game the right way and knows what they're doing. Even in a season in which they have the fewest homers in baseball, Milwaukee still finds a way to dominate.