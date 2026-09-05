At Age 37, Braves' Chris Sale Is Authoring the Best Season Yet

Chris Sale didn't have his best stuff on Friday night in Philadelphia. He didn't need it.

Working through six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Atlanta Braves' ace allowed six hits and two earned runs while striking out seven — a solid line, but not quite the dominance he showed his last time out, when he shut out the Los Angeles Dodgers.

What stood out wasn't the final line, though. It was the way he finished. After surrendering a leadoff double to Luis Arraez in the sixth, with the tying run standing on second base and the game hanging in the balance, Sale reached back and struck out Alec Bohm, Edmundo Sosa and Bryan De La Cruz in order to strand the runner and close out his night. When the moment demanded his best, he found it.

That's becoming a theme. Just five days earlier, Sale tossed a complete-game shutout against the Dodgers, striking out 11 and becoming the first pitcher 37 or older to record 11-plus strikeouts in a shutout since R.A. Dickey pulled it off back in 2012.

Two different types of outings — one dominant from the first pitch, one that required him to grind and locate his best pitches exactly when it counted — but the same result: Sale finding another gear when his team needed it most. With the Braves fighting for playoff positioning down the stretch, that kind of week is exactly what you want from your ace.

It also fits a pattern that's defined his season as a whole. Somehow, at 37, Sale's average fastball velocity sits at 96 mph, the highest mark of his career. For most pitchers his age, that kind of velocity is a memory. For Sale, it's still there when he reaches for it — and only one pitcher 37 or older has averaged a higher fastball velocity than Sale since 2008: Jacob deGrom.

After the Dodgers start, Braves manager Walt Weiss summed it up about as well as anyone could, marveling that Sale is throwing harder now than he ever has:

"You can make an argument that, as great a career as he's having, he's as good now as he's ever been."

Coming from a manager who watched Sale win a Cy Young two years ago, that's not a throwaway compliment — it's a genuine argument that 2026 might be the best season of his Hall-of-Fame career.

The season-long numbers back it up. Sale's ERA sits at 2.10, good for third in all of baseball, and it would stand as the best mark of his career as a starter if it holds — better than the 2.38 ERA that won him the Cy Young in 2024, or the 2.11 he posted back in 2018 with Boston. His 184 strikeouts rank in the top ten in baseball, and his 1.01 WHIP is sixth-best in MLB.

Put another way: this isn't a hot streak, and Friday's grind-it-out win in Philadelphia wasn't a lucky escape. This is a 37-year-old quietly posting some of the best numbers of a career that's already Hall-of-Fame worthy, and finding a way to come through whether he's at his sharpest or not.

Zoom out to the historical record, and it gets even more absurd. Through 25 starts this season, Sale's 2.10 ERA ranks as the third-lowest by a pitcher 37 or older since 1950 — trailing only Roger Clemens' 1.52 in 2005 and Justin Verlander's 1.78 in 2022.

Clemens and Verlander finished those seasons with ERAs of 1.87 and 1.75, respectively. That's the company Sale is keeping right now: two of the most decorated pitchers of the last several decades, both producing some of the greatest age-37 seasons in the sport's history.

And this isn't some isolated hot stretch, either. Since arriving in Atlanta before the 2024 season, Sale has posted a 2.34 ERA across parts of three seasons, a level of sustained excellence that makes 2026 feel less like an outlier and more like the continuation of one of the most dominant stretches of his career.

Along the way, he's continued climbing the all-time strikeout list, sitting north of 2,750 for his career — including becoming just the 10th pitcher all-time to strike out 500 or more batters with three separate ball clubs earlier this season — and still adding to a résumé that already includes a Cy Young, a Pitching Triple Crown, and double-digit All-Star selections.

What makes all of this remarkable is how much it defies the normal aging curve. Pitchers in their late 30s are supposed to be managing decline, not producing the best numbers of their careers, and they're certainly not expected to be reaching back for something extra in the sixth inning of a tight game in September. And yet here's Sale, 15 years into a big-league career, doing all of it at once — dominant when he has it, and just as dangerous when he has to find it.

It's easy to get caught up in whatever's happening next in baseball — the next prospect, the next trade, the next record on pace to fall. But every so often it's worth pausing on what's happening right in front of us. A 37-year-old is out there right now, still touching triple digits, still baffling hitters with that signature slider, and rising to the moment when his team needs him most. That's not something you see very often, and it's worth appreciating while it's still unfolding.

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