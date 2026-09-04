Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Rays-Rangers, Diamondbacks-Astros, Yankees-Padres)

We have a jam-packed Friday MLB schedule with 16 games on the docket.

I’m targeting two road teams and a home favorite for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Sept. 4.

MLB Best Bets for Friday, Sept. 4

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Rays (-104) at Texas Rangers

Houston Astros (-131) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

New York Yankees (-119) at San Diego Padres

Tampa Bay Rays (-104) at Texas Rangers

The Rays have a good chance to bounce back tonight after a 6-0 loss in the series opener last night.

Nick Martinez has allowed just three runs on eight hits in 12 innings across his last two starts, giving the Rays an advantage on the mound over Trevor Williams. The former Nationals pitcher allowed three runs on four hits in 1.1 innings in his first appearance with Texas earlier this week.

Tampa Bay is still the better team and has the better pitcher on the mound tonight.

Houston Astros (-131) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

The Astros are looking to keep rolling after taking three of four from the White Sox to begin their homestand. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks just lost three in a row before a 1-0 victory over the Phillies. Arizona has scored a total of five runs in those four games.

Merrill Kelly silenced the Giants last time out, but struggled in his previous three starts. HE also allowed six runs on nine hits in three innings in his last start against Houston last year.

The Astros should be able to put up enough runs to outscore the struggling Arizona offense tonight.

New York Yankees (-119) at San Diego Padres

The Yankees have won two in a row and four of their last five games, and Max Fried has been great for them as of late. The southpaw has allowed three runs in his last four starts.

Walker Buehler has been solid for San Diego as well, but the Padres have been fading lately. They’ve lost two in a row, five of their last six, and six of their last eight games.

I’ll back the Yankees as short favorites in San Diego tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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