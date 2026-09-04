Braves vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 4

The Philadelphia Phillies return home for a big four-game weekend set against the Atlanta Braves.

The Phillies won six in a row prior to a 1-0 loss in Arizona on Wednesday afternoon, and Atlanta got back on track with a 9-0 win in Washington after two straight losses.

The Braves currently hold a four-game lead over the Phillies in the NL East and won five of six games against Philadelphia back in April.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Braves vs. Phillies on Friday, Sept. 4.

Braves vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves -1.5 (+180)

Phillies +1.5 (-221)

Moneyline

Braves -101

Phillies -120

Total

6.5 (Over -119/Under -101)

Braves vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Braves: Chris Sale (13-9, 2.06 ERA)

Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (16-4, 2.52 ERA)

Chris Sale is looking to build on his complete-game shutout against the Dodgers last time out, in which he yielded five hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks. He allowed just one run on six hits in 13 innings against the Phillies in two starts in April.

Cristopher Sanchez is also coming off a stellar start, throwing seven shutout innings in Anaheim. He allowed three unearned runs on eight hits in six innings against the Braves on April 18.

Braves vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): BravesVsn, NBCSP

Braves record: 83-57

Phillies record: 79-61

Braves vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Chris Sale OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-122)

Chris Sale has been a strikeout machine as of late, going OVER 7.5 punchouts – let alone 6.5 – in five of his last six starts.

Sale has had at least seven strikeouts in four straight starts against the Phillies, who struggle mightily against left-handed pitching. I’d consider laddering this up to at least nine or 10 strikeouts.

Braves vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

This should be a pitcher’s duel at Citizens Bank Park tonight, but this total just feels a bit too low.

Both of these offenses are capable of putting a few runs on the board, and while the starting pitching matchup is great, the bullpens – especially the Phillies’ – could end up ruining that.

Pick: OVER 6.5 (-119)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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