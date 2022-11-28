Jose Abreu's Exit is a Chance for White Sox to Improve Defensively

For the last two years, the Chicago White Sox have been one of the worst defensive teams in baseball. In 2021, the club logged -40 Defensive Runs Saved, third-worst in Major League Baseball.

Last season, the Sox weren't much better, logging -35 DRS, tied for fourth-worst in baseball.

Just three of the club's players — Seby Zavala, Yoan Moncada and Leury Garcia — that are under contract for 2023 rated positively in DRS in 2022. The Sox have had a number of designated hitters and position players playing out of position clogging up their defensive alignment.

With Jose Abreu leaving via free agency and signing a three-year contract with the Houston Astros, the White Sox will undoubtedly lose a key player that will be difficult to replace. Abreu has been the face of the franchise for the last nine years and emerged as a clubhouse leader. Now, under new manager Pedro Grifol, the White Sox will need to establish a new identity.

The White Sox' lineup will also suffer a huge hit without Abreu's bat, but the exit of Abreu is an opportunity for the club to improve defensively.

With Abreu at first base, natural first baseman Andrew Vaughn was forced to move into a corner outfield position and embrace a role as a utility player, despite having limited experience playing away from first.

Vaughn was a part of the problem defensively. In 2022, he logged -17 DRS, far and away, the club's worst number.

Vaughn will likely slide back over to first base, filling the void Abreu's departure creates. This will open an outfield spot, where the Sox can place a true outfielder, instead of a first baseman masquerading as an outfielder.

The White Sox will play Luis Robert in center field. Right field and left field are up for grabs now. Left is traditionally a position where a team can hide a poor defensive player. Executive Rick Hahn had initially hoped that Eloy Jimenez could do that, but given how frequently the slugger has gotten injured, Jimenez should probably remain at designated hitter.

Tim Anderson has rated as one of the league's weakest defensive shortstops. In 2022, he posted -7 DRS. Perhaps it might make sense for the club to move Anderson to left field, or to the other side of second base, to see if he improves, given his natural athletic ability. The club could bring back Elvis Andrus who excelled in Anderson's absence, on a two-year deal, before turning the position over to top prospect Colson Montgomery.

If Anderson plays second base, the club would probably need to acquire two corner outfielders. If Anderson moves to left, the club would need to add a second baseman.

Even if Anderson remains at shortstop, the club has an opportunity to replace Abreu with a corner outfielder.

Free agent Andrew Benintendi would be a great addition, in my opinion. Benintendi got on base at a .373 clip and batted .304 in 2022. Benintendi is also a very strong defensive outfielder. Other options include Brandon Nimmo, Mitch Haniger, Cody Bellinger, Michael Conforto and Joey Gallo.

Whichever direction Rick Hahn goes in, the White Sox should at the very least improve defensively in 2023 simply by moving Vaughn out of their outfield.

