Philadelphia Phillies Manager Gives Injury Update on Bryce Harper After He Leaves Game
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper isn't in the lineup on Thursday as the Phillies continue Grapefruit League play in Florida. Though he left Wednesday's game after being hit by a pitch, manager Rob Thomson said Harper wouldn't have been in the lineup anyways and his absence isn't connected to the hit by pitch.
Per NBC Sports Philadelphia on social media:
The Phillies will check on Bryce Harper again tomorrow but think he’s fine, Rob Thomson said. He has a contusion in the triceps area.
“They’re not over concerned,” Thomson said. Harper wouldn’t have played tomorrow either way.
That's certainly good news, as Harper is arguably the most important player in the Phillies vaunted lineup.
He is coming off a season in which he hit .285 with 30 homers as the Phillies won the National League East. One of the best players of his generation, Harper is a two-time MVP, a four-time Silver Slugger and an eight-time All-Star.
Harper is a .281 hitter lifetime with 336 home runs. He just finished his 13th year in the big leagues with the Nationals and Phillies and will be heading into year 14.
The Phillies are expected to be solid once again, though the NL East is a gauntlet of a division. The Atlanta Braves, once healthy, should be very strong and the New York Mets just got to the NLCS and signed superstar Juan Soto to a 15-year deal worth $765 million.
The Phillies didn't sit out the offseason, either, as they traded for Jesus Luzardo of the Miami Marlins.
