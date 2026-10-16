Potential Starting Pitchers for Guardians and Rays in Game 4 of 2026 ALCS

The Cleveland Guardians have regained the lead in the 2026 American League Championship Series.

The Guardians beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 in Game 3 of the ALCS. Right-hander Gavin Williams tossed five innings for Cleveland on Thursday, allowing just two hits and two runs while striking out nine. Offensively, Guardians outfielder Petey Halpin's two-run shot in the fifth inning proved to be the difference in Game 3. And now, Cleveland heads into Game 4 with a 2-1 series lead.

There's rain in the forecast for Friday. But here are the pitchers who could play a role in Game 4 of the 2026 ALCS if it doesn't get rained out or rescheduled.

Rays

Oct 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws during the first inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Game 4 of the ALCS is played on Friday, right-hander Nick Martinez is the most likely candidate to start for Tampa Bay. The 36-year-old started Game 3 of the American League Division Series for the Rays. The veteran threw just 3 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees and was forced to exit the game after being struck by a line drive. That means the 2026 All-Star should be well-rested ahead of his next outing.

If Friday's game is pushed back to Saturday due to weather concerns, the Rays could have an interesting decision to make. Right-hander Drew Rasmussen started Game 1 for Tampa Bay on Oct. 12. So, Saturday would be the 31-year-old's turn to start on four days' rest. As long as Game 4 is played as scheduled, though, Rasmussen would likely be the Rays' top option to start Game 5 of the ALCS.

Guardians

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Daniel Espino (41) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Guardians haven't officially announced a starter for Game 4 yet, but they're expected to go with a bullpen game. Cleveland used right-hander Daniel Espino as an opener in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Chicago White Sox and could do so again on Friday. Guardians pitchers Tanner Bibee, Joey Cantillo, and Slade Cecconi could also appear early in Game 4.

Like the Rays with Rasmussen, Cleveland could turn to ALCS Game 1 starter Foster Griffin if Game 4 is postponed until Saturday. But if Game 4 is played on Friday, Griffin and Rasmussen might be set for a rematch as the ALCS Game 5 starters.