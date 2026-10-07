Probable Starting Pitchers for Guardians, White Sox, Rays, Yankees in ALDS Game 3

Both American League Division Series could end as early as Wednesday.

The Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox each have a 2-0 lead in their ALDS matchups against the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians, respectively. With New York and Cleveland's seasons on the line, both teams may not hesitate to call on their bullpens early and often.

Here are the expected starting pitchers for Game 3 in both ALDS showdowns.

Guardians vs. White Sox

Oct 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians in the third inning in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The White Sox have relied on their bullpen throughout the postseason so far, and that trend seems set to continue in Game 3. Chicago is scheduled to start left-hander Sean Newcomb on Wednesday. The 33-year-old had a 3.09 ERA in 60 games for the White Sox this year, and he most recently threw two innings of relief in Game 2 against Cleveland.

Chicago could turn to several different options after Newcomb's presumptive short outing as an opener, including Davis Martin, Erick Fedde, David Sandlin, and Noah Schultz. Left-hander Hagen Smith could also play a role for the White Sox in the later innings, even though he started Game 1 in both the Wild Card Series and the ALDS.

Just like Chicago, Cleveland plans to use an opener on Wednesday. Right-hander Daniel Espino is expected to start for the Guardians in Game 3. The 25-year-old made his MLB debut earlier this year, producing a 4.11 ERA in 14 regular-season games with Cleveland. But the hard-throwing righty also didn't pitch more than two innings in a big-league outing this season. While Tanner Bibee, Foster Griffin, and Joey Cantillo should be among the options to follow Espino in a bulk role, the Guardians will likely have everyone available as they face elimination.

Rays vs. Yankees

Sep 22, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike the other American League Division Series, Game 3 between the Rays and Yankees will feature a more straightforward pitching matchup. New York will start left-hander Max Fried, while Tampa will counter with right-hander Nick Martinez on Wednesday.

Fried threw six innings of one-run ball against the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card round. Martinez, on the other hand, will make his first career postseason start on Wednesday. The 36-year-old has a 3.18 ERA in eight career relief appearances in the playoffs. The Tampa Bay hurler will try to keep New York's bats quiet after the Yankees scored just two runs in the first two games of the ALDS on two Ben Rice homers.