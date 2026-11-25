Over the last few days, we've seen the free agent market across Major League Baseball explode since the New York Mets agreed to terms on a historic nine-year deal with two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

Since Skubal agreed to terms, we've seen a handful of free agents come off the board, including both Trevor Rogers and Teruaki Sato to the Chicago Cubs. Also, Kaima Taira agreed to terms on a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, among others. There are still a lot of talented free agents out there for the taking, though, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. Two of the top bats of the offseason are still out there for the taking in Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena. But where could they go? Well, both have been connected to the same financial powerhouse: the Toronto Blue Jays, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

"Aside from that, the Blue Jays’ biggest need remains in the outfield, with Seiya Suzuki the most logical fit. Toronto has interest in both Suzuki and Randy Arozarena, and many in the industry fully expect the Jays to land one of the two free agents before all is said and done," Feinsand wrote.

Randy Arozarena And Seiya Suzuki Are Still Available

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays are a team that never is afraid to venture into the markets of the top free agents out there. This offseason, the Blue Jays already have agreed to terms on a deal with Taira and tried to bring Skubal to town beforehand.

Toronto is coming off a season in which it went 79-83 and finished in last place in the American League East. This is after the Blue Jays made it all the way to the World Series in 2025 and were just a few outs away from taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers, but things didn't go their way.

So, if you're a baseball fan wondering where Suzuki or Arozarena will go, keep a close eye on Toronto. It sounds like the perception out there is that one of these two will land with the Blue Jays, per Feinsand. If that does become the case, what about the other one? Teams like the Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros or even the San Diego Padres would make sense. Francys Romero of Beisbolfr.com reported that all three have shown interest in Arozarena, along with the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles.

The market is picking up steam, to say the least. Suzuki and Arozarena are the top two bats still out there for the taking. Keep a close eye on Toronto.