The Houston Astros are monitoring Randy Arozarena’s free-agent market, according to reporter Francys Romero. The Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres are also doing the same, but we can forgive Mariners fans for getting hung up on the first team we mentioned. Seattle already has to figure out how to replace a .381 on-base percentage and 26 home runs. It would be nice to do that without seeing the guy who supplied them take his hacks in an Astros uniform.

Arozarena picked a heck of a year to become a free agent. He slashed .281/.381/.484 in 670 plate appearances, stole 26 bases and finished eighth in AL MVP voting. His 151 wRC+ was a career high. There were many reasons to complain about the Mariners’ offense in 2026. Arozarena wasn’t one of them.

He turned down Seattle’s $23.15 million qualifying offer, which made sense after the season he had. Scott Boras and Arozarena are reportedly looking for six years and $150 million. The negotiations are more likely over how long a club wants to pay him, and Houston has legit reasons to monitor where the price goes.

The Astros can put Arozarena in left field and give Yordan Alvarez most of the starts at DH. They can also stick a right-handed hitter with a knack for getting on base right in front of Alvarez.

There’s also the Crawford Boxes. It’s 315 feet down the left-field line at Daikin Park, and we can picture Arozarena having a field day pulling the ball there right over to the short porch. When the Astros come to Seattle, he’d get to hit in a park he already knows from two and a half seasons as a Mariner. If we’re Houston, we’re doing more than keeping tabs. There’s a spot for him in left, a spot for him in front of Alvarez and the Crawford Boxes waiting for him when he turns on one.

Then there are the reasons Houston might stop at checking in. Their projected 2027 cash payroll is just short of $221 million before another big move. Arozarena is entering his age-32 season, and his bat speed dropped even as he put up the best numbers of his career. Houston would also have to give up its second-highest 2027 draft pick and $500,000 in international bonus pool money to sign him under the qualifying-offer rules. That’s a lighter penalty than Toronto or San Diego would face, but it’s still part of what Jim Crane would be paying to upgrade left field.

The Mariners Have to Replace the At-Bats, Too

Despite the Astros checking in on Arozarena, there’s more to this that is uncomfortable for the Mariners. They can fill out an Opening Day lineup card with Brendan Donovan in left, Julio Rodríguez in center and Lazaro Montes in right. Dominic Canzone can take plenty of the DH at-bats. It’s a lineup that comes together pretty well. We can also see how quickly it gets left-handed once opponents work their way past Julio and Maikel Garcia.

Garcia helps. He gives the Mariners a right-handed hitter who puts the ball in play and can handle third base every day. We like that addition. But they still need a right-handed bat in a corner, though.

If the Mariners miss out on Seiya Suzuki, would they circle back to Randy Arozarena? Maybe. We’re unsure if they would actually want to make that call. But they already know what his bat looks like at T-Mobile Park. If his market comes in closer to the four years and $100 million mark, then we could actually see the Mariners having some kind of conversation. But with Boras involved in negotiations, it’s unlikely the Mariners will play ball.

The catch is that Arozarena has plenty of places to go. Houston, Toronto and San Diego were the latest clubs linked to him. The Phillies, Orioles and Yankees had already surfaced, and there’s been reporting that Arozarena would prefer to play on the East Coast. If that preference matters when the offers come in, Philadelphia, Baltimore and New York can give him something Seattle and Houston can’t.

We’d rather see the Mariners make an aggressive offer to Suzuki now. Arozarena is a risky fallback. If Seattle misses on Suzuki, it could find itself trying to talk Arozarena into coming back while also trying to talk Boras down on years. We’d put that energy into getting Suzuki to Seattle in the first place.