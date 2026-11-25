After missing out on the bidding for Tarik Skubal, who signed a record $450 million contract over nine seasons with the New York Mets, as expected, the next priority for the Toronto Blue Jays will probably be free-agent right-hander Freddy Peralta, one of the most coveted arms still available on the market. Although I also would not rule out Michael King and Trevor Rogers, two other elite starters who have been among the Blue Jays' targets.

According to league sources who spoke with Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, the Jays’ offer to Skubal was for nine years and slightly exceeded $400 million. That proposal would have established records in pitching contracts and, at the same time, represented the second-largest contract in club history.

On the other hand, the impact of having landed the two-time American League Cy Young Award winner (2024 and 2025) and 2024 Triple Crown winner would have placed Toronto’s rotation on a higher level, with the Skubal-Dylan Cease duo, followed by Jose Soriano and Trey Yesavage.

Toronto Blue Jays executive vice president and general manager Ross Atkins. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that Skubal’s destination for the rest of his career is known, the free-agent market could move much faster, since the only high-profile pitcher to receive a contract is Sonny Gray, who signed for $55 million over two seasons with the Minnesota Twins last week.

Should Freddy Peralta Be the Priority?

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51). Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peralta’s recovery since arriving at the Tampa Bay Rays erased some doubts about his dominance, once again reaching the level of his best seasons when he became one of the Milwaukee Brewers’ leading pitchers. However, his overall performance leaves some questions about the level at which he has reached free agency this year and whether a four- or five-year commitment is really worth it.

Freddy Peralta's Baseball Savant comparison tool | Baseball Savant.

In 2025, the Dominican finished in the 97th percentile in Run Value, the 84th with his fastball, the 89th with his breaking pitches and the 95th with his offspeed pitches. A year later, those positions dropped to 46, 50, 27 and 76, respectively.

That was not Peralta’s only concerning decline if we analyze the 2026 season overall, as he also declined in his impact on getting batters out via strikeouts, falling from the 84th to the 41st percentile, and in whiffs, from the 83rd to the 57th.

Even so, Peralta has maintained his strength on the mound, accustomed to facing high workloads with at least 165 innings in each season since 2023, a point where he perhaps makes the difference. And, despite his decline in strikeouts, he improved from the 30th to the 47th percentile in BB% and made a jump in Barrel%, from the 34th to the 81st percentile.

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51). Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, whether they choose Peralta, King, or Rogers as their next priority in the market, the Jays will have to evaluate, above all, their main need, which was the offensive inconsistencies throughout this year. Toronto finished in last place in the Major Leagues with 648 runs scored and 152 home runs, the franchise’s two worst offensive figures in the last two decades.

This also leads me to think that Toronto could consider the idea of prioritizing its offensive needs, trying to strengthen itself with hitters such as Randy Arozarena or Seiya Suzuki for the outfield, and choosing between Brandon Lowe and Jazz Chisholm Jr. to strengthen second base.

This does not mean the rotation will be left without options, since, after strengthening the offense, the Jays could target a mid-rotation starter or pursue a trade that would allow them to strengthen their pitching.