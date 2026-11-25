The Blue Jays made an international splash on Tuesday by signing what might be baseball’s most interesting pitcher.

Toronto gave a five-year, $80 million contract to Kaima Taira, a 27-year-old righty who stands at just 5'8" but fires fastballs that flirt with triple digits. The Japanese star dominated Nippon Professional Baseball in 2026, going 12–5 with a league-best 1.36 ERA and 141 strikeouts against 45 walks in 146 innings.

Star Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year, $80 million contract with an opt-out after the third season, sources tell ESPN. The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus. On the news: @JonHeyman. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 24, 2026

Taira is a native of Ishigaki, Okinawa and made his NPB debut in 2019 at 19 years old. Over his eight seasons in the league, he has consistently flashed excellent stuff and has been among Japan’s best pitchers, whether as a starter or reliever.

The four-time NPB All-Star’s stuff is legit, but there are concerns about his durability and viability as a starter in the majors, where the season is 19 games longer. The 2026 campaign was just his second as a full-time starter. While he has long pushed to be a full-time starter, he opened his career as a reliever. From ’19 through ‘22, he was excellent in the bullpen. In ’23, the Seibu Lions finally allowed him to start and he went 11–7 with a 2.40 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 150 innings. Then things got tricky.

In 2024, he made five starts before experiencing right forearm tightness and missed nearly three months before finishing the season out of the bullpen. In ’25, Seibu returned him to the bullpen and he led the league with 31 saves. He pushed to return to the rotation in ’26 and was outstanding.

He has never topped 150 innings in a season, which is a concern, especially for a player who doesn’t have the build of a traditional workhorse. Given the contract the Blue Jays handed Taira, they expect him to be a starter and hold up over the length of a full season.

Taira fits the mold of a modern starter who exerts himself for fewer innings than past workhorses. | Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images

Toronto is getting a guy with legitimately elite stuff.

Taira’s fastball is the star of his reperitore. MLB.com got its hands on NPB tracking data and the numbers are fascinating. His average velocity in 2026 was 95.8 mph, while the max was 99.1 mph. His vertical release height was 4.94 feet, lower than 97% of MLB righthanders . Among MLB starters, only Chris Sale and Zack Wheeler had release heights below 5' and an average fastball velocity above 95 mph. That low release point gives the pitch a different look than hitters are used to seeing, particularly when he elevates it. That’s evidenced by his 27% fastball whiff rate, higher than the MLB average (22%) despite pitching in a league where more value is placed on contact. While Taira’s height is perceived as a disadvantage for durability reasons, it does help make his fastball special.

Kaima Taira has a 0.68 ERA through 53 IP



At 5’8, 218 lbs with a fastball that can touch 100, King Kaima is quickly becoming one of my favorite pitchers on the planet 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/VCrVjE8Db5 — Shawn Spradling (@Shawn_Spradling) May 27, 2026

Not only does his four-seamer have excellent velocity, it gets on hitters fast thanks to a long stride that creates plenty of extension. Taira’s extension on the pitch is 6.8 feet. That’s above the MLB average of 6.5 feet despite his smaller stature. That makes the pitch play up.

Taira’s four-seamer actually got better as the 2026 season went along. He averaged at least 96 mph in eight of his final 10 starts. That performance allays some of the concern about his durability over the course of a full season.

He backs that fastball up with seven other pitches , which is impressive for a guy who spent most of his career as a reliever. His cutter and splitter are the stars of his secondary arsenal, with the latter a true out pitch that should play at the MLB level. Opponents hit just .165 against his cutter in 2026. It’s worth noting that his four-seamer only accounted for about a third of his pitches. His full arsenal is deep and should keep hitters off balance.

Dylan Cease will lead Toronto’s rotation in 2027 after finishing second in AL Cy Young voting this season. He’s a true workhorse atop a rotation with a ton of questions to answer. Trey Yesavage is a talented but inexperienced starter, while Taira is another high-upside arm with workload questions. José Soriano wiil likely line up next, and the final spot is unsettled. There is a ton of upside here, but very little is certain.

Much will be expected of Taira. When factoring in the posting fee the Blue Jays will have to pay, he’ll cost them $93.875 million, or an annual mark of $18.775 million. That’s a solid midrotation contract for a guy who flashes frontline stuff. That said, it’s a lot for an unproven, undersized righty with two years of starting experience under his belt.



There’s no question that Taira can get guys out. The question is how many innings he can do it for.