Three-time All-Star Randy Arozarena is expected to be a top offseason target for teams looking to sign an outfielder in free agency. In fact, one organization that doesn't immediately stand out as an outfield-needy team has reportedly at least considered pursuing the 31-year-old.

The New York Yankees have "checked in on" Arozarena this offseason, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. This is somewhat surprising since the Yankees have former MVP and 2026 American League Platinum Glove Award winner Cody Bellinger in left field. But this may be an early sign that New York could contemplate overhauling its lineup heading into 2027.

Regardless of the Yankees' interest level in Arozarena, the power-hitting outfielder could earn a major payday this offseason. The Seattle Mariners extended a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer to the righty-swinging slugger earlier this month, but he declined it, according to reporter Francys Romero. That sets the stage for the 2021 American League Rookie of the Year to be one of the most coveted bats this winter.

Randy Arozarena headlines the current outfield options in free agency

Sep 24, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) hits a double against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As things stand, Arozarena has a legitimate chance to be one of this offseason's highest-paid position players. Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden predicts the 31-year-old could land a five-year deal worth around $124 million this winter. While pitchers like Tarik Skubal and Freddy Peralta could secure more lucrative contracts, the three-time All-Star should be one of this year's best-paid offensive free agents.

Alongside Arozarena, former Chicago Cubs Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ should be considered top corner-outfield targets in free agency. Some teams may also pursue Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato as an outfielder. The 27-year-old played third base and outfield in Japan, but it's unclear where he might end up defensively in the majors. And for teams looking to sign a center fielder this offseason, Luis Robert Jr., Daulton Varsho, and Trent Grisham are among the available free agents.

As far as the Yankees are concerned, they technically have the flexibility to slide Bellinger to center field and sign Arozarena to play left field. But New York likely has other priorities this offseason, such as adding high-leverage relievers. Either way, a major bidding war for Arozarena could be on the horizon and may define how the outfield market plays out this winter.