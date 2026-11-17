Well, we knew this day was coming. Randy Arozarena declined the Mariners’ one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer Monday, according to Francys Romero. Arozarena is coming off the best season of his career and has a chance to turn it into the biggest contract of his life. Of course he’s taking that chance. He should. We’d have been more surprised if he’d actually signed the qualifying offer.

We also know how this is likely to go from Seattle’s view. The qualifying offer was more like a formality. One year of Arozarena at that price would have been a deal worth taking, and extending the offer put the Mariners in line for a draft pick if he signs elsewhere this winter. Once the conversation turns to who’s willing to pay him deep into his 30s, we’d expect Jerry Dipoto and the Mariners to let the other teams duke it out.

If another club wants to put six years and $150 million on the table, good for Randy. Take the money. Enjoy your new threads. And to whoever signs the checks, we hope your fans are as excited about a 37-year-old DH in Year 6 as they are about a 32-year-old left fielder on Day 1. That’s the risk at the far end of a hypothetical deal like the one Scott Boras is out to land for Randy. The Mariners have every reason to sit this one out.

Mariners fans should be able to live with that kind of decision. What we’d have a harder time swallowing is the Mariners ducking the bidding for Arozarena and then acting like the job in left field only calls for a cheaper move.

Jerry Dipoto Has to Replace What Randy Arozarena Did to a Lineup

Arozarena hit 26 home runs, stole 26 bases and reached base at a .381 clip this year. He put up a career-best 148 OPS+ and scored 113 runs, more than anybody else in the American League. He’s in line to win a Silver Slugger. He put up numbers that’ll make Seattle miss him. He could get aboard ahead of the part of the order you wanted up with a man on, then spend the next three pitches making the pitcher worry about a stolen base. On another night, he’d save everyone the trouble and put one over the fence himself.

Think about what that does for Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh. An opposing pitcher can spend all afternoon going over how he wants to work the Mariners two stars. And his evening could get derailed by Arozarena. Every pitcher's life is easier with 2026 Arozarena out of T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners can fill left field by spring training. They can put together a platoon, bring in a veteran or give somebody in the organization a longer look. There’s a version of this offseason where we’re perfectly happy with an inexpensive move in left. The only way that happens is by adding an impact bat at third base.

If the right trade comes along for an everyday bat with years of control, we’d hear out the case for dealing from the rotation, even knowing how quickly pitching depth can disappear. That’s a steep price, which is exactly why the return has to change how the lineup plays.

The Mariners Put a Number on One Year of an Impact Bat

That $23.15 million offer matters because Seattle was willing to pay it if Arozarena said yes. It tells us what the club could stomach for one season of a hitter it already knew, and it gives us something concrete to bring up if the front office spends the offseason hunting for a bargain. A trade might cost less in salary and more in players. A free-agent deal might cost more up front or require a few guaranteed years. Dipoto has room to work with any of those terms if he can bring back a player who belongs in the middle of the order.

There’s a temptation here to get so caught up in the contract Arozarena might sign that we give the Mariners credit for avoiding it before they’ve done anything with the opening he leaves behind. Avoiding a six-year commitment to a player entering his age-32 season may be a no-brainer. Finding a hitter who’ll make a difference in Year 1 takes more conviction, particularly when every good option costs something Seattle would prefer to keep.

So let Arozarena get his bag. We got a heck of a season out of him, and if another team wants to pay for the next six, we can wish him well and mean it.