The Chicago Cubs have quickly become big-time players in this condensed free agency period. Only a handful of hours after signing LHP Trevor Rodgers, the organization has reportedly signed one of the best bats from Japan.

Teruaki Sato, a 27-year-old, is coming off a triple-crown season in the Japan Central League with 39 home runs, 106 RBI, and a .306 batting average – good for a .991 OPS. A two-time Central League MVP, Sato has plenty of power from the left side of the plate and should slide nicely into one of the Cubs' open corner outfield spots immediately.

BREAKING: Two-time Central League MVP Teruaki Sato and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a six-year, $120 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Sato, 27, won the Triple Crown for the Hanshin Tigers this year and is expected to play corner outfield in Chicago. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 24, 2026

Cubs Secure Huge Outfield Upgrade

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8) poses for a photo after defeating the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For those who are not familiar with Teruaki Sato and his offensive profile, just know this: The guy mashes baseballs. The lefty slugger has elite bat speed, which he translates into massive power at the plate.

Taking a look at his 2026 numbers, it's pretty ridiculous. He had an average exit velocity of 93.3 MPH, which would put him tied for sixth in the MLB last year. His hard-hit rate was 55.3 percent – James Woods led the league last year at 58.9 percent. And only Woods and Munetaka Murakami have a better barrel rate than Sato's 18.4 percent!

That's a hitting profile that is very similar to Kyle Schwarber, and the Cubs just signed him to a five-year deal worth $120 million, per Jeff Passan. Nevertheless, the comparison we're going to hear this season is Murakami, who is coming off an impressive rookie campaign for the White Sox. Where Sato and Murakami differ is their approach, as Sato makes a lot more contact, connecting on 82 percent of his pitches in the strike zone.

Sato also doesn't strike out as much as Murakami did in the NPB, but there are concerns about whether the increased velocity in MLB could create more swing-and-miss in his game. There are other concerns as well. His 36.0 percent chase rate raises a slight red flag, along with his defense. Playing mostly 3B for the Hanshin Tigers, Sato will be pushed to the outfield with the Cubs.

Regardless, Sato has the power profile of a Kyle Schwarber from the left side and adds some versatility. Especially with Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ on their way out, the Cubs badly needed a power-hitting bat to plug into the lineup. Indeed, Sato and his 35-40 home run power is exactly what this lineup was lacking.

All in all, this is a HUGE move for Jed Hoyer. We'll see if more is coming for the Cubs before the MLB lockout goes into effect on Dec. 1st.

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