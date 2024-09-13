Bellator Live Results & Highlights – Leah McCourt vs. Sara Collins
Bellator MMA returns to London, England this Saturday (September 14) for a Champions Series event at OVO Arena Wembley.
Leah McCourt Faces Sara Collins in London
The main event is a women’s featherweight matchup featuring Leah McCourt taking on the unbeaten Sara Collins.
“The Curse” has been competing in Bellator since 2019 and is coming off a first-round stoppage against former UFC title challenger and Olympic silver medalist Sara McMann, and she’ll be tasked with handing Collins the first loss of her career after the Australian joined Bellator last year and collected two wins.
The night’s co-main event is a huge light heavyweight bout between Simeon Powell and Rafael Xavier.
Powell is set to compete in Bellator for the first time after suffering his first professional loss at last year’s PFL Europe 4, while Xavier is veteran of top European promotion Oktagon MMA and enters his Bellator debut after collecting back-to-back wins.
The rest of the event will also see Luke Trainer try to collect his fourth-straight win when he welcomes Laurynas Urbonavicius to Bellator, plus UFC veteran Marc Diakiese will also make his promotional debut when he takes on Tim Wilde. A battle between unbeaten lightweights Archie Colgan and Manoel Sousa is also one of the standout matchups on what should be an action-packed card.
Bellator announced on weigh-in day that the scheduled first bout of the night between Eman Almudhaf and Daiane Silva has been scrapped, but all other fighters weighed-in successfully for their matchups and the event will proceed with 9 fights.
The action is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday (September 14), so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts.
Main Card (MAX, 12:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Leah McCourt vs. Sara Collins
• Co-Main Event: Simeon Powell vs. Rafael Xavier
• Luke Trainer vs. Laurynas Urbonavicius
• Marc Diakiese vs. Tim Wilde
• Archie Colgan vs. Manoel Sousa
• Mike Shipman vs.. Eslam Abdul Baset
• Joseph Luciano vs. Steven Hill
• Ciaran Clarke vs. Zebenzui Ruiz
• Darragh Kelly vs. Dmytrii Hrytsenko
