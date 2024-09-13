Bellator Live Results & Highlights – Leah McCourt vs. Sara Collins

𝘾𝙊-𝙈𝘼𝙄𝙉 𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙉𝙏 𝙄𝙎 𝙊𝙁𝙁𝙄𝘾𝙄𝘼𝙇! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇪



Simeon Powell and Rafael Xavier hit their weight ahead of their light heavyweight co-main event tomorrow!



Presented by @thatprizeguy 🤝#BellatorLondon | TOMORROW

Live on DAZN & MAX | 5:30PM BST pic.twitter.com/1PGHndmYua