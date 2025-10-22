Two banger UFC fights reportedly added to final UFC event of 2025
Two more banger fights have reportedly been set for the final UFC card of the year, which will also serve as the promotion’s final event of the ESPN era.
The UFC is currently right in the middle of a torrid stretch of nine-straight weeks of events that began with UFC Perth on September 27 and will conclude with UFC Qatar on November 22. Following that card, there will only be two more UFC events left on the calendar to close out 2025.
UFC 323 will obviously be the main focus for most combat sports fans come December, but the promotion’s year-ending card on December 13 has reportedly added two new matchups in the form of Morgan Charrière vs. Melquizael Costa and Joanderson Brito vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan.
Morgan Charrière vs. Melquizael Costa
Both featherweight bouts were first reported by Ag Fight, and the matchup between Costa and Charrière will see Brazil’s Costa step into the Octagon for the fourth time this year.
After alternating wins and losses to start off his UFC tenure, “The Dalmation” submitted Shaylin Nuerdanbieke in 2024 and scored his first back-to-back wins in the Octagon when he also forced a tap from Andre Fili last February.
Costa is now riding the momentum of four-straight wins after taking decisions over Christian Rodriguez and Julian Erosa, and the latter bout earned “Fight of the Night” honors at a UFC Fight Night event in May.
Charrière will look to steal Costa’s momentum and win back-to-back UFC fights himself for the first time when the two men meet on December 13. “The Last Pirate” has gone 3-2 since joining the UFC from Cage Warriors in 2023, and he’s earned post-fight bonuses in four out of five of those outings.
Joanderson Brito vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
While Charrière and Costa will both look to build on their recent success, Dana White’s Contender Series contract winners Baghdasaryan and Brito will both enter the Octagon hoping to rebound from losses.
Following a technical decision victory over current top-ranked UFC featherweight Diego Lopes on DWCS in 2021, Brito dropped his UFC debut to Bill Algeo but went on to put together an impressive five-fight run where he stopped every opponent he faced. The Brazilian currently finds himself on the first two-fight skid of his career after losing decisions to William Gomis and Pat Sabatini.
Baghdasaryan also earned a UFC contract on DWCS in 2020 and began his UFC career with back-to-back wins before being submitted by Josh Culibao. “The Gun” defeated Tucker Lutz in 2023 before a lengthy injury layoff, and he was stopped by Jean Silva in the first round when he returned to action last February.
The two featherweight matchups join a UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas that’s headlined by top-ranked flyweights Manel Kape and Brandon Royval. With a little under two months left to go until the event, the UFC’s year-ending show is currently shaping up like this.
UFC Vegas 112 Fight Card
• Main Event: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape
• Iasmin Lucindo vs. Gillian Robertson
• Tereze Bleda vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
• Cesar Almeida vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk
• Allen Frye vs. Guillherme Pat
• Sean Sharaf vs. Steven Asplund
• Morgan Charrière vs. Melquizael Costa
• Joanderson Brito vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
