Al Nassr Knocked Out Of Saudi Super Cup As Cristiano Ronaldo Draws Another Blank

Al-Ittihad 3-1 Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is still waiting for his first Al Nassr goal after his new team were beaten by Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup on Thursday.

Ronaldo had made his debut for Al Nassr in a 1-0 win over Ettifaq four days earlier.

That result saw Al Nassr go top of the Saudi Pro League, two places above Al-Ittihad.

But Al-Ittihad, managed by former Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, were much better than Ronaldo and Co in the first half of Thursday's Saudi Super Cup semi-final.

Brazilian Romarinho fired Al-Ittihad in front on the quarter-hour mark.

Morocco striker Abderrazak Hamdallah then headed home to make it 2-0 in the 43rd minute, moments after Ronaldo had missed an opportunity to equalize at the other end.

Talisca gave Al Nassr hope with a sweet left-footed strike midway through the second half.

But Al-Ittihad secured victory in added time when Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti finished off a counter-attack.

Al-Ittihad will now play Al-Fayha in the Saudi Super Cup final on Sunday.

Al-Fayha, last season's King Cup winners, beat reigning national champions Al-Hilal 1-0 in Thursday's other semi-final.