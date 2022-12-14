Richarlison Gets Huge New Back Tattoo Featuring Neymar, Ronaldo And Himself

Tottenham forward Richarlison has got a huge new tattoo on his back just days after Brazil's elimination from the World Cup.

Richarlison was Brazil's top scorer at Qatar 2022 after netting three of the team's eight goals.

His contribution would likely have seen him become a Brazil legend had the pre-tournament favorites gone on to win the trophy.

But a penalty-shootout loss to Croatia in the quarter-finals ended that dream.

So Richarlison got two Brazil legends tattooed on his back instead.

An image of Richarlison's back tattoo Instagram/@dom.tattoo

His new ink features an image of himself surrounded by the heads of Neymar and Ronaldo.

Neymar scored twice at Qatar 2022, equaling Pele's record of 77 international goals in the process.

Pele and Neymar are the only players to have scored more Brazil goals than Ronaldo.

Ronaldo scored 62 Brazil goals between 1991 and 2006, leading his country to two World Cup trophies along the way.