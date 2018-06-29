Every fantasy football season kicks off with that first set of rankings. Looking for breakouts? Look toward the top and in the middle of the rankings. Hunting for sleepers? Scroll beyond the top 100 players or so. Wondering who could make your team go bust? Find some big names ranked lower than you’d expect.

As the calendar flips over to July, we present the first version of our top 300 fantasy football rankings. These will be updated throughout the summer, reflecting changes resulting from training camp, preseason games or simply our shifting attitudes. Be sure to keep this link bookmarked and check back every so often. The fantasy football landscape changes often and quickly during the summer, and you’ll want to go into every draft and auction with the most up-to-date information.

On SI.com we’ll also have breakouts, sleepers and busts, as well as all the other elements that you’ve come to expect from our fantasy football draft kit. It all begins, however, with the rankings. Let’s get started.