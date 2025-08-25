3 Best Fantasy Football Quarterback Draft Bargains
True quarterback sleepers rarely exist these days.
The position is so devalued in traditional leagues that you can get a great one way later in drafts. Last season, Baker Mayfield finished fourth in fantasy points with an average draft position (ADP) of 158! Jared Goff, who finished sixth in points, came off the board at No. 111. With so little risk, how can you be a sleeper?
As a result, instead of pigeonholing a player into a sleeper label that doesn’t fit, here’s a trio of field generals who I think can bust out and be great draft bargains. In fact, none of them are coming off the board inside the top 120 pick on FantasyPros.
Best Fantasy Football Draft Bargin QBs
Drake Maye, Patriots: Maye showed flashes of potential as a rookie, scoring 17-plus points six times in 13 games (12 starts). He also averaged 41 rushing yards in the 10 games he played at least 43 snaps, which projects to almost 700 yards over a full 17-game slate. The Patriots added offensive line help for Maye, most notably rookie Will Campbell, and new weapons in Stefon Diggs, TreVeyon Henderson and Kyle Williams. I can see Maye finishing in the top 12 among fantasy quarterbacks this season.
J.J. McCarthy, Vikings: McCarthy takes over the reins of what is a very quarterback-friendly offense in Minnesota under head coach Kevin O’Connell. The system is so effective that it helped Sam Darnold, previously a fantasy (and NFL) bust, to become a top-10 signal-caller. With bananas weapons in the passing game like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson at his disposal, McCarthy is in a great spot to shine in his first year as an NFL starter … and you can get him in the 130-range in drafts.
Michael Penix Jr., Falcons: Penix Jr. will open this season as the starting quarterback in what figures to be an explosive Falcons offense. He has a solid offensive line in front of him, and an array of weapons including Bijan Robinson and Drake London. Fantasy fans saw a glimpse of his upside in his final start of his rookie season, as Penix Jr. threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Panthers. He has breakout potential, yet his ADP is currently in the 160s based on FantasyPros data.