4 Best Fantasy Football Tight End Draft Bargains
Tight end is a top heavy position in fantasy these days. If you don’t get Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, George Kittle or Sam LaPorta, well, it makes a lot of sense to just follow the advice of the old 80s hair metal band White Lion … wait!
The position is so devalued in traditional leagues (no tight end premium) that you can get a good one later in drafts. Last season, Brock Bowers was the top tight end in fantasy with an average draft position (ADP) of … 95! Pat Fremiermuth who finished in the top 10, came off the board at No. 133. With so little risk, how can you be a sleeper?
As a result, instead of pigeonholing a player into a sleeper label that doesn’t fit, here are four tight ends who I think can become great draft bargains. In fact, none of them are coming off the board inside the top 80 pick on FantasyPros.
Best Fantasy Football TE Draft Bargains
Evan Engram, Broncos: Engram is coming off the board just outside the top 80 overall picks, so he qualifies as a potential bargain. Two years ago, he was one of the top tight ends in fantasy football before injuries cost him a productive 2024 campaign. Now in Denver in a Sean Payton offense that has produced plenty of strong fantasy tight ends, Engram is in a great spot to rebound and finish in the top 10 once again.
Tucker Kraft, Packers: Kraft did finish in the top 10 in points last season, but he averaged fewer than 10 fantasy points per game. Also, he scored fewer than eight points nine times. Clearly, there is room for statistical improvement … and I can see him being a bit better in 2025. He’s already established himself as one of Jordan Love’s favorite targets, so Kraft could take the next step towards fantasy stardom in his third NFL campaign.
Tyler Warren, Colts: Warren went to the Colts with the No. 14 overall pick in the NFL Draft. It’s a nice fit, as the team desperately needed a tight end and another playmaker in their passing game. While the Colts have question marks at quarterback, I still like Warren to be the top rookie tight end picked in drafts. That doesn’t mean he’ll be the next Sam LaPorta or Brock Bowers, but he could be a top-12 fantasy tight end.
Colston Loveland, Bears: The Bears took Loveland highly in the NFL draft (No. 10 overall), which is an indication that the team plans to use him prominently right out of the gate. We all know how well LaPorta did in Ben Johnson’s offense in Detroit, so the new head man in Chicago will look to get Loveland involved. While there are a lot of mouths to feed in the pass attack, his ADP is rising and there’s obvious upside.