Dr. Roto Thoughts on Possible Draft Day Trades

Rumors are always swirling around the NFL Draft and this year is no different. Dr. Roto shares his thoughts on the validity of the hottest draft day rumors.

The NFL Draft is approaching, and we have heard less chatter about potential trades than ever before. However, trade chatter is expected to ramp up in the next 48-72 hours, and here are some thoughts about potential deals that could affect fantasy owners.

49ers interested in Evan Engram?

I am not buying the San Francisco 49ers interest in New York Giants TE Evan Engram. A better landing spot for Engram might be in New England. The Patriots are desperately seeking someone to replace Rob Gronkowski, and the Patriots and Giants might have some more common ground than in the past with Joe Judge now in New York. If the Giants are willing to move their second-round pick (#36), fifth-round pick (#150), and Engram, the Patriots might be inclined to give up #23 overall. If this happens, Engram will immediately gain back much of his diminished fantasy value as he would be one of the key cogs in the Patriots post-Brady offense. As for the Giants, this deal might allow them to take Isaiah Simmons or Derrick Brown at #4 overall and then take an offensive lineman at #23.

Multiple Jaguars trade rumors

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to be very busy this weekend. The Jaguars have multiple needs and have four picks out of the first 75 in the draft. The Jaguars recently signed TE Tyler Eifert to a 2-yr/$9.5 million contract this offseason. However, as we all know, Eifert can barely stay healthy (he’s played over 14 games only once since 2014). The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have expressed interest in trading forgotten TE O.J. Howard. Look for the Jaguars to be interested in a deal like this, perhaps moving either second-round pick (#42) or third-round pick (#73) to the Bucs for Howard to help give their team a cornerstone at tight end. If this happens hopefully, Gardner Minshew III can bring out the best in Howard and restore him to fantasy prominence.

Will Rams go for Leonard Fournette?

With Todd Gurley now in Atlanta, the Los Angeles Rams have a gaping hole at running back. They are saying all the right things about their interest in Darrell Henderson (last year's third-round selection). LA's willingness to have a running back by committee with him, Malcolm Brown, and John Kelly, seems real but the opportunity to add a player like Leonard Fournette doesn't happen too often. The Rams might be interested in adding him to solidify their offense. The Rams have two third-round picks (#84 and #104). The Jaguars would be ecstatic at this point to get #104 for Fournette. If this trade happens, Fournette immediately becomes a first-round fantasy selection. Also, I think that Jaguars RB Ryquell Armstead could be a sneaky late-round fantasy selection if this trade occurs.

More trade news and notes

The Atlanta Falcons do not want to lose out on either CB Jeffrey Okudah or CJ Henderson. Watch for them to make a move up in the first round to get one of those players.

The 49ers do want to trade out of the first round to stockpile picks later in the draft and for 2021. A lot of teams will want #13, especially if WRs CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, or Henry Ruggs III are on the board. #31 might be in play for a team that needs a QB as they can get that player with a fifth-year rookie deal. If an organization wants QB Jordan Love that might be the place to get him (Las Vegas Raiders?)

I am not buying that the Cleveland Browns want to trade Odell Beckham after giving up so much for him just a year ago. I can see a trade with Beckham happening, but only if the Browns get off to another miserable start this season.

