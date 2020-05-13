Post-Draft NFC East Fantasy Stock Watch

With the draft over and most of free agency having come to pass, Dr. Roto breaks down the NFC East playmakers with shifting fantasy value.

Dallas Cowboys

Stock Up: WR CeeDee Lamb

When the owner of your football team gives you the same jersey number as some of the greats of the organization have had in the past, that should tell you everything you need to know about what the Cowboys expect from Lamb. While he might not lead the team in receptions in 2020, he will still be an important part of the offense (I am expecting 70 catches for 900 yards) and someone who should be drafted in the mid-rounds of fantasy drafts.

Stock Down: WR Michael Gallup

If Lamb's value is on the rise, then that most likely means that Michael Gallup is going to see his targets go on the decline. This saddens me because I think that Gallup has the talent to be a top receiver. However, with the Cowboys signing Cooper to a five-year contract and then drafting Lamb, I am not sure where Gallup fits into the equation. At best, he seems like he will get about four to five targets per game.

New York Giants

Stock Up: QB Daniel Jones

Even though Giants general manager Dave Gettleman has taken a lot of abuse from fans for some questionable trades over the past two seasons, he has done an excellent job of improving the Giants offensive line. This should give second-year franchise quarterback Daniel Jones time to throw and find his talented receivers downfield. Also helpful to Jones's progress is the health of running back Saquon Barkley. The better the Giants running game, the more success that Jones will have with their passing game.

Stock Down: RB Dion Lewis

It seems like just a short time ago, Lewis was one of the key cogs to the Patriots Super Bowl championship run. Now, he has been brought to New York to be Saquon Barkley's backup, and unless Barkley gets injured, I would doubt that he will be very involved in the Giants’ offense.

Philadelphia Eagles

Stock Up: RB Miles Sanders

Sanders has game-breaking ability and showed superior hands (50 catches) out of the backfield as a rookie. Sanders only saw 15 carries or more from Week 13 onward last season. If he can get at least 15 carries per game this season, he should easily surpass 1,000 yards rushing and challenge for RB1 fantasy status.

Stock Down: WR Alshon Jeffery

Jeffery might be the WR1 for the Eagles, but there has been much talk of him being traded. Add into the fact that the team spent its first-round pick on Jalen Reagor, a wide receiver from TCU, and traded for Marquise Goodwin, who once should a lot of promise while with the 49ers. Jeffery might end up being highly overvalued in fantasy drafts this season.

Washington

Stock Up: RB Antonio Gibson

Was it hyperbole when Washington head coach Ron Rivera said that Gibson has a “skillset similar to Christian McCaffrey”? Of course! But I also think that it shows that Washington intends on using Gibson in a variety of ways out of the backfield. What also helps his chances for a successful rookie season is that starting running back Derrius Guice is going to see his touches limited due to his inability to stay healthy. Expect Gibson to be a very sneaky source of late-round production in PPR formats.

Stock Down: RB Adrian Peterson

Has the clock finally struck midnight on the career of Adrian Peterson? If Derrius Guice stays healthy and Antonio Gibson is used in a myriad of ways out of the backfield, I am not sure where the carries are going to come for Peterson. He might need another Guice injury to have any fantasy value.

