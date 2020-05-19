The Dallas Cowboys had one of the most fantasy-friendly offenses in the NFL last season. One of the best things about the Cowboys offense for fantasy football is that it is easy to predict who will be the playmakers in any given game. Many teams have several players who will be involved in the game plan, but in Dallas, for the most part, it's going to be Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and Amari Cooper. Although, who knows how long that will last with Prescott making such large contract demands!

Elliott is a true workhorse running back. Tony Pollard impressed in some moments last season, but if Elliott is healthy, Pollard is nothing more than a handcuff. In 2019 Prescott had his best season. He threw for close to 5,000 yards, and in 2020, he has even more weapons. The Cowboys' main weapon in the passing game last season was Cooper. He was a top 10 fantasy wideout and should do the same this year.

In early drafts, Cooper is the 10th wide receiver going off the board. Cowboys second-year wide receiver Micheal Gallup racked up over 1,000 receiving yards last season, and Cooper was still able to get his numbers. Some fantasy analysts feel that Cooper's numbers could go down this season after the addition of talented rookie CeeDee Lamb. Cowboys reporter Mike Fisher had this to say about the Cowboys adding Lamb, "The Cowboys fell into a bit of luck with Lamb dropping to them at No. 17 overall in the first round. While it didn't necessarily satisfy a pressing need, the value was hard to ignore."

Lamb is super talented, and he will play a big role in the offense this season, but that doesn't necessarily mean Cooper won't be the Cowboys' clear No. 1 receiver. He played hurt a lot last season, and there were three games that he only saw two targets. Some targets also opened up now that Jason Witten and Randall Cobb have moved on. Cooper, Lamb, and Gallup can all flourish in this offense. I could even see the Cowboys having three wide receivers with over 1,000 receiving yards.

Cooper is still the leader of the group. He has the best rapport with Prescott and is the most talented player of the trio. If your league buys into the hype and allows Cooper to slide on draft day, scoop him up! Dallas' top receiver has another big year in store.

