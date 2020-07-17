2020 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Must-Have Targets on Draft Day

These fantasy football sleepers from "The Fantasy Exec" Corey Parson, will have your bench overflowing with superior talent.

These are the must-have fantasy football sleepers you should target on draft day. It wouldn’t be fantasy football season if you didn’t have a big list of sleepers at your disposal.

This is an article from our Breakout Player series.

DeeJay Dallas, Seahawks RB

The Seattle Seahawks drafted RB DeeJay Dallas out of the University of Miami this year with their fourth-round pick. Seattle already has a crowded backfield with Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde expected to handle first and second down duties. Rashaad Penny is likely to start the season on the PUP list, and I hate to say it, but there is a good chance he will finish the season on IR. Penny can’t stay healthy.

Dallas has the chance to get work on third down immediately. His pass-catching ability is not elite, but he should be able to put up decent PPR numbers if Carson or Hyde were to suffer an injury. Seahawks insider Corbin Smith breaks down Dallas’s game:

"Though he isn’t known as a burner and ran a 4.58 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, Dallas fits the mold of a Seattle running back from a size and skillset standpoint. The 5-foot-10, 217-pound back bounces off of tacklers regularly and possesses excellent quickness for a short, stocky runner."

N'Keal Harry, Patriots WR

Harry did not impress at all in his rookie season. Injuries kept him sidelined for most of the year. In the seven games he did play, Harry was barely used. That will all change this season. Cam Newton, who has already worked out with Harry, will need him to be an integral part of the offense if the Patriots want success in the passing game. Harry, along with veterans Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu, will make up the WR corps.

It’s a new day in New England, and Harry will get the opportunity to shine in the new regime, check out what Patriots insider Kyle Garvin had to say about Harry’s skillset:

"Harry is special once he has the ball in his hands. He is a natural at making people miss, letting his blocks develop, and hitting the right lanes. Once Harry gets the ball, he’s able to do a lot of damage."

Harry is one of my favorite fantasy football sleepers for this 2020 season.

T.J. Hockenson, Lions TE

Hockenson had what many would call a disappointing season in his rookie campaign, but I would say that everyone in Detroit did.

Hockenson finished his season on injured reserve. Looking ahead to his second season, I see a sneaky fantasy value. Hockenson had 59 targets in 2019.

In the 12 games he played, he was targeted five or more times in six games, so that kind of volume could lead to a breakout year. A healthy Matthew Stafford will help the development of Hockenson. He is a steal in drafts, so he is definitely worth the risk as a second tight end and sleeper play.

