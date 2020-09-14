Week 2 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire

Week 2 Fantasy Football Pickups

With Sunday's action in Week 1 is coming to a close, it's time to get an early jump on the fantasy football waiver wire for Week 2. Whether due to injuries, mid-game changes in player usage, or game script, several players emerged as hot commodities from this week's free agency pool.

Every Sunday night, Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano releases his early waiver wire video to help fantasy football players get a jump on their opponents. In the attached video, Fabiano reveals his five best pickups of the week and even added a few bonus players!

Fabs' Fab Five Wire Waiver Grabs

Number 5: Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver

The second-year wide receiver led the Colts in Week 1 with 71 yards and six catches. He and TY Hilton both tied for a team-high nine targets. Colts play the Vikings in Week 2 which just gave up four passing touchdowns to the Packers in Week 1.

Number 4: Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers, running back

The rookie out of UCLA had a solid showing in his first taste of NFL action while toting the rock 12 times for 60 yards and a score. Kelley's 5.0 yards per carry average was a tad better than veteran Austin Ekeler's who finished with 19 carries for 84 yards. With Justin Jackson only getting two carries for four yards, expect Kelley to form a nice one-two combo with Austin Ekeler moving forward. The Chargers play the Chiefs in Week 2 who gave up 77 yards on the ground and 32 receiving yards to David Johnson in Week 1.

Number 3: Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears wide receiver

The Bears third-year receiver led the team in Week 1 with 76 yards and a touchdown. Miller saw six targets which was third behind Jimmy Graham and Allen Robinson but flashed enough playmaking ability to warrant a spot on fantasy football rosters. Chicago plays the Giants in Week 2.

Number 2: James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars, running back

After cutting Leonard Fournette prior to the start of the regular season, it was unclear which Jaguars running back would take over as the lead back. After Week 1, it seems that player is James Robinson. The rookie rusher didn't find the end-zone but as Fabiano points out, he was the only back on the team with a carry (16 for 62 yards). Jacksonville plays the Titans in Week 2.

Number 1: Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts, running back

Hines is perhaps the biggest surprise from the first Sunday of the NFL season. He led the team in rushing with 28 yards and a score and led the team with eight catches, which he turned into 45 yards and another touchdown. Marlon Mack suffered an Achilles injury that could put him out for the season, which means Hines would see an expanded role in the backfield alongside rookie Jonathan Taylor. Indianapolis plays the Jets in Week 2.

