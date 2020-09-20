Week 2 Fantasy Football: Active and Inactive Report

After just one week of NFL action, there's a lot of injuries to some of fantasy football's top playmakers.

Who's IN and Who's OUT

Quarterbacks

No injuries for passers to report in Week 2.

Running Backs

Miles Sanders vs. Rams: ACTIVE. After missing Week 1 with a hamstring injury, the Eagles second-year running back will play vs. the Rams.

Phillip Lindsay vs. Steelers: INACTIVE with Turf Toe. Melvin Gordon will be the Broncos featured back vs. the Steelers but Denver held Saquon Barkley to just six yards in Week 1. Not a good match-up for Gordon.

James Conner vs. Broncos: ACTIVE. The Steelers running back was left off the injury report for Week 2 and is expected to lead Pittsburgh in carries against the Broncos. Though he may have a 60/40 split with Benny Snell. Is Snell a sneaky start in DFS? Check out his salary on DraftKings

Le’Veon Bell vs. 49ers: INACTIVE with hamstring injury. The veteran running back is on Injured Reserve for the next three weeks due to a hamstring injury. Look for Frank Gore, Josh Adams, and Kalen Ballage to rotate in New York’s backfield.

Wide Receivers

Michael Thomas vs. Raiders: INACTIVE with ankle sprain. The Saints will be without their top playmaker for their Monday Night match-up against the Raiders. Look for Drew Brees to rely on Emmanuel Sanders, Jared Cook, and Alvin Kamara.

Chris Godwin vs. Panthers: INACTIVE with concussion. Tom Brady will be without one of his top wide receivers but Mike Evans is cleared from his hamstring injury and Scotty Miller looked good in Week 1. Miller is a decent one-week rental to start in Week 2 and a low owned player on DraftKings.

Courtland Sutton vs. Steelers: ACTIVE. The Broncos third-year wide receiver is back in action after missing Week 1 with a shoulder injury.

Jamison Crowder vs. 49ers: INACTIVE with hamstring injury. The Jets will be without their top receiver for Week 2. Crowder led New York with seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 but his absence in Week 2 is bad news for quarterback Sam Darnold.

Kenny Golladay vs. Packers: INACTIVE with hamstring injury. The Lions will be without their top receiver for the second straight week as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

AJ Brown vs. Jaguars: INACTIVE with bone bruise. The Titans second-year playmaker is unavailable for Tennessee’s match-up against the Jaguars. Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith are expected to make up for Brown’s absence.

DeVante Parker vs. Bills: ACTIVE: After getting a questionable tag throughout the week, Parker will play vs. Miami’s AFC East rival.

Golden Tate vs. Bears: ACTIVE. After missing Week 1, quarterback Daniel Jones will have his veteran receiver on the field against Chicago.

Tight End

George Kittle vs. Jets: INACTIVE with knee injury. San Francisco will be without their top offensive playmaker in Week 2 as they travel to New York to take on the Jets. Jordan Reed is expected to fill in for Kittle.

Jack Doyle vs. Vikings: INACTIVE with ankle injury. It’s unclear if the Colts will be without Jack Doyle for multiple weeks but we do know he won’t be playing in Week 2 when Indianapolis takes the field against Minnesota.

