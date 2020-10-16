Week 6 NFL DFS Plays: Top Values, Low Ownership Players and Stacks

SI Fantasy analysts Ben Heisler and Michael Fabiano provide their favorite value-priced options for Week 6 in daily fantasy football on DraftKings, as well as players to use in tournaments that are likely to garner low ownership.

Michael Fabiano's Week 6 Top DFS Values on DraftKings

QB: Ryan Tannehill - Tennessee ($5,900) vs Houston

Tannehill continues to not get enough respect from the fantasy community. He's averaging over 22 fantasy points-per-game over the course of the season. He's scored 18 or more fantasy points in 12 of his last 16 games going back to last season, and two of those games came against the Houston Texans. Houston has allowed 17+ points to four of five quarterbacks this year.

RB: David Montgomery - Chicago ($5,800) at Carolina

Every single week, I go and look to see who's playing the Panthers at running back. This week, it's Montgomery who gets the nod. Running backs have averaged over 170 scrimmage yards and the most fantasy points against Carolina, and Montgomery's featured role has increased with the injury to Tarik Cohen. Over the last two weeks, he's averaged over 50 snaps played per game.

WR: Laviska Shenault - Jacksonville ($5,200) vs Detroit

I think Shenault is a very strong play. He ranks tied for second amongst Jaguars wide receivers in snaps played, and is also in a virtual tie for the lead in targets, and led the team last week with 15 fantasy points. The matchup this week is very good against the Lions who have allowed nearly nine catches and the 10th most fantasy points to receivers lined out wide while giving up three touchdowns.

Keep your eye on D.J. Chark who's currently dealing with an ankle injury. If he can't go vs the Lions, Shenault becomes an even better play.

Additional DraftKings DFS Values

QB: Ryan Fitzpatrick - $5,900 (MIA @ NYJ) | Kirk Cousins - $6,100 (ATL @ MIN)

RB: Myles Gaskin - $5,400 (MIA @ NYJ) | Adrian Peterson - $4,700 (DET @ JAX)

WR: Terry McLaurin - $5,700 (WSH @ NYG) | A.J. Brown - $5,600 (HOU @ TEN)

TE: Eric Ebron - $4,100 (CLE @ PIT) | Cameron Brate - $3,500 (GB @ TB) | Irv Smith Jr - $2,500 (ATL @ MIN)



D/ST: Dolphins - $2,900 @ NYJ | Panthers - $2,900 vs CHI

Ben Heisler's Week 6 Low Ownership Plays on DraftKings

QB: Gardner Minshew - Jacksonville ($6,400) vs Detroit

I love both quarterbacks in this week's anticipated shootout, but if D.J. Chark is IN, the pivot to Minshew for $100 more than Stafford should allow for less ownership in GPP's.

Minshew has hit the 300-yard bonus on DraftKings in three of five weeks this season, and has also thrown for multiple touchdowns in four of the team's five games. Additionally, he's added a running component to the mix as well, rushing for just under 90 yards in five games this season.

The Lions appear on paper to be somewhat stingy against quarterbacks, giving up the 11th-fewest points on DraftKings to the position, but with a healthy group of receivers in Chark, Shenault, along with an excellent dual-threat running back in James Robinson, I expect Minshew to have another excellent game against a soft Lions secondary at less than 5% ownership.

RB: Ronald Jones - Tampa Bay ($6,000) vs Green Bay

If the matchup is right, I always enjoy trying to find a play or two from the Thursday Night Football game from the previous week. They tend to be a bit, "out of sight, out of mind" for the public and Jones fits that description well.

Additionally, we've seen the total at DraftKings Sportsbook jump from 51.5 to 56! I know Aaron Rodgers has looked unbelievable, but these are the ideal spots to fade the public, who are likely to stack Tom Brady with his pass catchers in an attempt to try and keep up with the Green Bay offense.

Jones has been sneaky-good in 2020. He's averaging just under 5 yards-per-carry, is on pace for nearly 1,400 rushing yards, and has been on the wrong side of touchdown variance so far this season. He's also seen 14 passing game targets in the last two games to go along with back-to-back 100-yard rushing totals (which also adds a bonus on DraftKings). DFS players are sleeping on RoJo this week with projected ownership in the 2-4% range at FantasyLabs.

WR: Marvin Jones - Detroit ($5,100) at Jacksonville

The Marvin Jones blow-up game is coming, and I can't help but wonder if this matchup against Jacksonville is the ideal spot for it to happen.

Every year, Jones seems to have that monster performance out of nowhere: 7 catches for 117 yards and two TDs vs Seattle in 2018, 10 catches for 93 yards and four TDs in 2019 vs Minnesota. But even as the second option in the Lions' offense, Jones has put himself in a premiere tier of receivers targeted heavily in the red zone.

The results the last few weeks haven't been pretty for Jones since the return of Kenny Golladay, but don't be surprised to see Stafford find plenty of opportunity for Jones coming off the bye on the road at Jacksonville, who have allowed just under 32 points-per-game in their four losses since Week 1.

Benny's Sneaky Game Stack for Week 6

New York Giants at Washington Football Team

QB: Daniel Jones ($5,400) | WR: Darius Slayton ($5,400) | TE: Evan Engram ($4,900)

RUN IT BACK OPTION: WR: Terry McLaurin ($5,600)

Even in a fantasy-dream matchup vs the Cowboys last week, I was excited to see the Giants show some sort of life on offense, including a bit of trickery with Evan Engram who saw his multiple touchdown day get taken off the board. This week, I think Engram in particular has a great opportunity to deliver against a Washington defense allowing the third-highest fantasy points to the TE position.

Furthermore, Jones will still compile rushing yards in this offense and desperately needs to get out of a touchdown slump over his last four games. With an air-yards hog like Darius Slayton, as well as a Washington defense that gives up huge chunk plays, this might be the anecdote Jones needs to get his season back on track.

Meanwhile, McLaurin's likely shadow matchup vs James Bradberry isn't ideal, but he's far too cheap given his workload and should still see a minimum of 7-10 targets at an absurd price tag of $5,700 on DraftKings.

Other Low Ownership / High Upside Targets

QB: Cam Newton ($6,500) DEN @ NE

QB: Carson Wentz ($5,600) BAL @ PHI

RB: Jonathan Taylor ($6,400) CIN @ IND

RB: Adrian Peterson ($4,700) DET @ JAX

WR: Marquise Brown ($6,500) BAL @ PHI

WR: Tee Higgins ($4,700) CIN @ IND

WR: Jarvis Landry ($4,900) CLE @ PIT

TE: Austin Hooper ($3,900) CLE @ PIT

TE: Irv Smith ($2,500) ATL @ MIN

